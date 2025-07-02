Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthi Ballistic Missile Hits Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

2025-07-02 02:54:52
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Yemen's Houthi group announced it had launched a ballistic missile aimed at Ben Gurion Airport, located in central Israel.

In a statement broadcast by media, military spokesperson Yahya Sarea confirmed the attack, saying that they had "carried out a special military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type."

Sarea further claimed the missile strike "successfully achieved its goal," forcing "millions of settlers into shelters" while severely disrupting airport operations.

In addition to the missile strike, the Houthi spokesperson reported a series of one-way UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks targeting "three sensitive sites" in Eilat, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon.

The Houthi group reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing military actions "in support of the Palestinian people," stating it would not cease operations until Israel halts its military activities in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported that Houthi forces had launched a missile toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens in central and southern regions. The missile was intercepted before causing any casualties, and no injuries were reported.

In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed to take retaliatory action against the Houthi forces following the missile assault.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has repeatedly targeted Israel with missile and drone attacks, framing these actions as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The group, which controls large portions of northern Yemen, has aligned itself with the Palestinian cause amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In retaliation, Israel has carried out airstrikes on key Houthi-controlled infrastructure in Yemen, including energy and military sites. These airstrikes have led to significant casualties and extensive material damage, according to local Yemeni officials.

