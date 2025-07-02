Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dortmund Qualifies To FCWC '25 Quarterfinals After Beating Monterrey


2025-07-02 02:04:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- German team, Borussia Dortmund beat Mexican Monterrey 2 - 1 qualifying for the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.
Serhou Guirassy led his team to victory with two goals scored in minutes 14 and 24, while Monterrey's sole goal was scored by German Berterame in minute 48.
The FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals will see strong contentions with German Bayern Munich facing French Paris Saint-Germain, British Chelsea going head to head with Brazilian team Palmeiras, Saudi Al-Hilal facing another Brazilian team, Fluminense and lastly Dortmund will be facing Real Madrid. (end)
