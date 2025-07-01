403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Mulls Lifting HTS Terror Designation
(MENAFN) In a significant shift in policy, US revealed on Monday that it might remove Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its list of designated terrorist organizations, following the recent easing of sanctions on Syria post-Assad regime.
The U.S. State Department confirmed it would reassess the terrorist classification of HTS and consider fully suspending the Caesar Act sanctions, a move aligned with a directive issued by President Donald Trump.
Additionally, the department will evaluate the Specially Designated Global Terrorist status of HTS and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The review will also include Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, as the U.S. explores the possibility of additional sanctions relief through the United Nations.
“Today’s actions mark the beginning of a new chapter for the people of Syria as they work to shape a future that is safe, stable, and successful,” the statement emphasized.
On the same day, the White House confirmed President Trump had signed an executive order that effectively terminates the U.S. sanctions program targeting Syria.
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the shift aims to aid Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”
In May, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh his decision to lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria. Just a day later, he met with Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in what marked the first official meeting between U.S. and Syrian leadership in a quarter-century.
The dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December saw the long-time Syrian leader flee to Russia following a rapid offensive by HTS forces that resulted in the fall of Damascus.
The U.S. State Department confirmed it would reassess the terrorist classification of HTS and consider fully suspending the Caesar Act sanctions, a move aligned with a directive issued by President Donald Trump.
Additionally, the department will evaluate the Specially Designated Global Terrorist status of HTS and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The review will also include Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, as the U.S. explores the possibility of additional sanctions relief through the United Nations.
“Today’s actions mark the beginning of a new chapter for the people of Syria as they work to shape a future that is safe, stable, and successful,” the statement emphasized.
On the same day, the White House confirmed President Trump had signed an executive order that effectively terminates the U.S. sanctions program targeting Syria.
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the shift aims to aid Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”
In May, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh his decision to lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria. Just a day later, he met with Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in what marked the first official meeting between U.S. and Syrian leadership in a quarter-century.
The dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December saw the long-time Syrian leader flee to Russia following a rapid offensive by HTS forces that resulted in the fall of Damascus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment