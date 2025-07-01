One Dead After Iron Shed Collapses At Plastic Factory In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Vapi, July 1 (IANS) A worker died while eight others were injured when an iron shed at a plastic goods manufacturing unit in Umargam, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation in Vapi, collapsed on Tuesday.

Three of the workers have suffered critical injuries in the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests the collapse was triggered by bags filled with plastic granules being irresponsibly stored atop the shed, highlighting a glaring lapse in safety protocols.

The Fire Department and emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, pulling out the trapped workers, identified as Manmahendra Das, Shubham Kuswah, Amarnath Saroj, Shubh Lad, Surendra Beheria, Sajid Khan, Vikas Chaudhary, and Bhavin Joshi.

Unfortunately, Bhavin Joshi was declared dead due to severe injuries.

The injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police Inspector Chaudhary and a team from the Umargam Police Station arrived at the site to investigate the cause of the collapse.

According to officials, the weight of the plastic bags placed on the shed, combined with recent wind and monsoon rain, likely led to the structure's failure.

An official inquiry is underway.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, two workers lost their lives after a scaffolding collapse at a textile unit in Surat. Frequent cases of structural collapses, fires, and gas leaks have been reported from industrial clusters like Vapi, Ankleshwar, Dahej, and Rajkot, often linked to poor maintenance, lack of regulatory compliance, and negligence in handling hazardous or heavy materials.

Over the past five years, Gujarat has recorded over 300 industrial accidents, with key hotspots being Vapi, Ankleshwar, Dahej, Hazira, Vatva, and Naroda GIDC zones.

According to Labour Department data, between 2020 and 2024, more than 180 workers have lost their lives and over 800 sustained injuries in incidents involving structural collapses, fires, chemical leaks, and machinery failures.