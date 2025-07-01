Baku Flow Int'l Breakdancing Championship To Be Held For First Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Flow International Breakdancing Championship will take place for the first time in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Organised by the Azerbaijan Dance Union, this event aims to combine Eastern culture with a modern vision of dance.

The name of the championship is inspired by the historical origin of the name of the city of Baku- The City of Wind, and in combination with the English word "Flow", a unique name for the championship is created to fully reveal its essence.

Over the last decade, breakdancing, or better known in the professional world as breaking, became an integral part of pop culture.

In 2018, Breakdancing became an Olympic sport and was presented at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires for the first time.

In 2024, at the World Olympic Games in Paris, break dancing became a part of the Olympic program.

Due to the rapid growth in popularity of breakdancing, the team of the Azerbaijan Dance Union was inspired by the idea of creating a unique championship in the heart of Azerbaijan! Its main task is to represent breakdance from a completely new side for Azerbaijan and attract the attention of society, especially the younger generation! During the two days of the championship, you will be able to see undisputed masters of this dance style. The championship will unite dancers from different parts of the world.

On the first day of the competition, September 6th, attendees will have the opportunity to attend three master classes led by renowned international judges and acclaimed dancers.

Master classes are aimed at providing communication and exchange of experience between professionals and amateur dancers. Communication is an undoubtedly essential part of culture, and our task is to create the most comfortable environment for communication.

On the final day, September 7th, you will see breathtaking battles of dancers in various disciplines: 1x1 professionals, open international category, 2x2 professionals, open international category, 1x1 children up to 16 years old inclusive, open international category.

Three nominations will demonstrate the dancing skills for 100 percent.

An international team of dancers with significant experience will dance for you, so that your weekend will be as unforgettable as possible!

The main goal of the championship "Baku Flow" is to put forth an idea that breakdancing is not only fashionable and stylish, but also a professional sport that helps to improve physical strength and stamina as well as creativity, emotional expressiveness and self-confidence.

Everyone is awaited at the championship, because the creation of an atmosphere depends on the audience as much as on the dancers!

Discover Baku from a new side with Baku Flow!

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.