Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Lead to Casualties in Izhevsk

2025-07-01 07:29:38
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian city of Izhevsk resulted in civilian casualties, including fatalities and severe injuries, according to regional officials on Tuesday.

Aleksandr Brechalov, the head of Russia’s Udmurtia region, confirmed on Telegram that the attack targeted a military-industrial facility, with the drones launched from Ukrainian territory.

"To our great regret, there have been fatalities and severely wounded individuals. All necessary assistance is currently being provided to them at the hospital in Izhevsk," Brechalov stated.

The regional leader further reported that emergency responders were swiftly deployed to the scene.

“There are injured people, and firefighters are currently extinguishing the sources of fire,” he added.

Following the attack, Udmurtia imposed restrictions on flights into and out of Izhevsk’s airport.
In a mark of respect for the victims, Brechalov announced that all public events scheduled for July 1 and 2 would be canceled.

Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, is home to several factories belonging to Kalashnikov Holding Company, which produces both military and civilian products.

