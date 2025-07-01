403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Lead to Casualties in Izhevsk
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian city of Izhevsk resulted in civilian casualties, including fatalities and severe injuries, according to regional officials on Tuesday.
Aleksandr Brechalov, the head of Russia’s Udmurtia region, confirmed on Telegram that the attack targeted a military-industrial facility, with the drones launched from Ukrainian territory.
"To our great regret, there have been fatalities and severely wounded individuals. All necessary assistance is currently being provided to them at the hospital in Izhevsk," Brechalov stated.
The regional leader further reported that emergency responders were swiftly deployed to the scene.
“There are injured people, and firefighters are currently extinguishing the sources of fire,” he added.
Following the attack, Udmurtia imposed restrictions on flights into and out of Izhevsk’s airport.
In a mark of respect for the victims, Brechalov announced that all public events scheduled for July 1 and 2 would be canceled.
Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, is home to several factories belonging to Kalashnikov Holding Company, which produces both military and civilian products.
Aleksandr Brechalov, the head of Russia’s Udmurtia region, confirmed on Telegram that the attack targeted a military-industrial facility, with the drones launched from Ukrainian territory.
"To our great regret, there have been fatalities and severely wounded individuals. All necessary assistance is currently being provided to them at the hospital in Izhevsk," Brechalov stated.
The regional leader further reported that emergency responders were swiftly deployed to the scene.
“There are injured people, and firefighters are currently extinguishing the sources of fire,” he added.
Following the attack, Udmurtia imposed restrictions on flights into and out of Izhevsk’s airport.
In a mark of respect for the victims, Brechalov announced that all public events scheduled for July 1 and 2 would be canceled.
Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, is home to several factories belonging to Kalashnikov Holding Company, which produces both military and civilian products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment