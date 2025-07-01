403
Brazil's High Interest Rates May Finally Drop As Banks See Signs Of Change
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's main interest rate, called the Selic, stands at 15%. This is the highest it has been in nearly twenty years. The central bank raised the rate to fight inflation, which means the prices of goods and services have been rising faster than the government wants.
Now, many of Brazil's biggest banks believe that the central bank could start lowering this rate before the end of 2025. They think this because the real interest rate-what you get after subtracting inflation from the Selic-is close to 10%.
That's one of the highest real rates in the world. Banks like Bradesco, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America , and Safra say that the economy is showing signs of slowing down.
Inflation is still above the official target, but it is starting to fall. The latest official forecast puts inflation at about 5.2% for 2025, while the target is 3%. At the same time, Brazil's economy is not growing as fast as before.
The International Monetary Fund expects growth to slow to about 2% this year. Because of these changes, some banks predict the central bank will cut the Selic rate by a small amount-maybe 0.25 percentage points-at the end of 2025.
Most experts agree that bigger cuts will come in 2026 if inflation keeps falling. However, the central bank has warned that it will only lower rates if it is sure inflation will not rise again. Brazil's government also faces budget problems, which makes it harder to cut rates quickly.
For businesses and families, high interest rates make loans and credit cards expensive. Lowering the Selic rate could help make borrowing cheaper and support economic growth, but only if inflation stays under control.
In short, Brazil's central bank is being careful. It wants to bring down inflation and keep the economy stable. Banks now see a good chance that interest rates will start to fall soon, which could mark a turning point for Brazil's economy.
All these expectations and numbers come from official sources and respected financial institutions.
