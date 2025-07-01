Toddler Of The Year: Colossal Launches New National Competition Hosted By Mario Lopez, Benefiting Toys For Tots

The inspiration behind Toddler of the Year was simple: after witnessing the overwhelming enthusiasm for Baby of the Year, Colossal saw an opportunity to include even more families whose little ones had outgrown the diaper days. Rather than let them miss out on the fun (and the impact), a new fundraising campaign was created to celebrate the next age group-because toddlers deserve the spotlight, too.

Colossal Supports Toys for Tots

Through the Toddler of the Year campaign, Colossal is proud to support Toys for Tots , a charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. For over 77 years, Toys for Tots has delivered holiday joy to millions of children across the country. With trusted partners like Hasbro , the competition is bound to be a success, and essential funds will be raised to put toys in the hands of children who might otherwise go without them.

$24 Million in 2024 for Baby2Baby

Colossal has a proven track record in charitable fundraising through creative, community-powered competitions. In 2024, the Baby of the Year campaign raised over $24 million in support of Baby2Baby, helping provide diapers, clothing, and other essentials to children living in poverty. Across all campaigns over the past four years, Colossal has helped raise more than $187 million, benefiting charitable causes, working with verified nonprofit organizations to raise the bar for fundraising.

"Toddler of the Year is exactly what we are all about-giving families a fun and legit way to celebrate their little ones while making a real difference," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "It's joyful, it's meaningful, and it's one more way we're helping communities come together for good."

Lead the Hollywood Parade

The top toddler will take center stage at the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade , leading the festivities in front of cheering crowds. Along with national media recognition and the official title of Toddler of the Year, the tiny champion will also enjoy the pride and encouragement of a supportive online community that helped make it all possible.

Registration is now open . Families are encouraged to register for consideration, and if selected, rally their networks and join this one-of-a-kind opportunity to do good while celebrating childhood in all its messy, magical glory.

Facts About Toddler of the Year



FACT: Toddler of the Year is a fully legitimate, professionally managed fundraising campaign that gives families a safe, transparent, and fair way to celebrate their toddlers while supporting the charity Toys for Tots, with Mario Lopez serving as the official host.



FACT: Entry to Toddler of the Year is completely free. Parents can review all eligibility requirements and learn about the competition's tournament-style voting process by visiting the campaign website's official Rules page.

FACT: Since its inception, Colossal has raised over $187 million through similar campaigns, including $24 million in 2024 for Baby2Baby, proving the real and lasting impact this campaign has for children and families in need.

To learn more or get involved, visit toddleroftheyear .

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. In 2024, Colossal was recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Champions of Change Awards, presented by AZ Business Magazine, and was named a Top Workplace by AZCentral.

