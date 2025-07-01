403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greece Appoints New Migration Minister
(MENAFN) A newly appointed migration minister and three deputy ministers officially assumed their roles on Monday, stepping in after the resignation of several government officials last Friday due to a significant scandal involving fraudulent use of European Union agricultural subsidies.
Thanos Plevris, aged 48, took the oath of office as the new migration minister, succeeding Makis Voridis.
Haris Theocharis became the new deputy foreign minister, Ioannis Andrianos was appointed deputy minister for rural development, and Christos Dermentzopoulos took over as deputy minister for digital governance.
According to a news outlet, Plevris, similar to his forerunner Voridis, joined the governing New Democracy party in 2012 after previously being affiliated with the far-right LAOS party.
The report noted that Plevris is anticipated to continue enforcing the administration’s firm approach on migration matters.
During a Cabinet gathering following the swearing-in event, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared the establishment of a specialized task force to scrutinize instances of unlawful EU financial support disbursements, as cited by the news outlet.
"We are already turning the page, in collaboration with the European authorities, so that the agricultural system of support can be reformed, and the funds that were lost by fraudsters can be returned," the newspaper quoted him as saying.
Makis Voridis, who previously held the post of agriculture minister, stepped down from his position as migration minister on Friday after being linked to a wide-reaching fraud case related to EU farm aid.
In addition to Voridis, several others submitted their resignations: Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Hatzivasileiou, Deputy Rural Development Minister Dionysis Stamenitis, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Christos Boukoros, and Giorgos Stratakos, Secretary General of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.
Thanos Plevris, aged 48, took the oath of office as the new migration minister, succeeding Makis Voridis.
Haris Theocharis became the new deputy foreign minister, Ioannis Andrianos was appointed deputy minister for rural development, and Christos Dermentzopoulos took over as deputy minister for digital governance.
According to a news outlet, Plevris, similar to his forerunner Voridis, joined the governing New Democracy party in 2012 after previously being affiliated with the far-right LAOS party.
The report noted that Plevris is anticipated to continue enforcing the administration’s firm approach on migration matters.
During a Cabinet gathering following the swearing-in event, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared the establishment of a specialized task force to scrutinize instances of unlawful EU financial support disbursements, as cited by the news outlet.
"We are already turning the page, in collaboration with the European authorities, so that the agricultural system of support can be reformed, and the funds that were lost by fraudsters can be returned," the newspaper quoted him as saying.
Makis Voridis, who previously held the post of agriculture minister, stepped down from his position as migration minister on Friday after being linked to a wide-reaching fraud case related to EU farm aid.
In addition to Voridis, several others submitted their resignations: Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Hatzivasileiou, Deputy Rural Development Minister Dionysis Stamenitis, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Christos Boukoros, and Giorgos Stratakos, Secretary General of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment