Power Failure Cripples High-Speed Trains Across Spain
(MENAFN) A major power failure in the overhead catenary system brought high-speed train operations to a standstill between Madrid, Toledo, and Andalusia on Monday evening, leading to widespread delays and multiple stranded trains.
The incident unfolded between the towns of Yeles and La Sagra in Toledo province. Spain’s national railway operator, Adif, confirmed a loss of electrical tension in the overhead lines at 8:50 p.m. local time (1850 GMT), forcing an immediate suspension of all AVE (Spanish High-Speed) and Avant (New Generation High-Speed) services along the affected route.
Dozens of long-distance trains, including those linking Madrid with Seville, Malaga, Granada, and Cadiz, were left immobilized. Adif swiftly deployed electrification teams to restore power and dispatched emergency locomotives to assist trains trapped away from stations.
In collaboration with Castilla-La Mancha’s emergency responders, Adif organized the delivery of food and water to stranded passengers enduring the lengthy disruption.
By 10:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), power was successfully restored between La Sagra and Yeles, allowing for a gradual resumption of services. However, delays persisted as traffic was rerouted through a single track until full service could be reinstated.
