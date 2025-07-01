Qatar Remains Most Peaceful Country In MENA In Global Peace Index 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has solidified its position as a beacon of stability in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, while also making notable strides on the global stage in the 2025 edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI).

In the 2025 GPI, Qatar attained the top position in the MENA region for the seventh time in the index's nineteen-year history, highlighting its strong security framework and effective governance.

Globally, Qatar is ranked 27th among the 163 independent states and territories evaluated by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Regionally, Kuwait, which is ranked 31st globally, follows Qatar. Oman, ranked 42nd, is followed by the UAE at 52nd, and Jordan at 72nd, occupying the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

Qatar has consistently held the title of the most peaceful country in the MENA region, a status it has preserved since 2008.

The Global Peace Index 2025, released by the IEP, offers a thorough evaluation of peacefulness across 163 nations, encompassing 99.7% of the world's population.

Employing 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, the GPI assesses countries based on three primary domains: Societal Safety and Security, Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, and Militarization.

Nevertheless, Qatar continues to be the sole MENA nation within the top 30 globally, underscoring its remarkable stability in a region frequently characterized by conflict.

The MENA region, recognized as the least peaceful worldwide in the 2025 GPI, confronts challenges such as ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria, and Sudan, which adversely affect its regional score.

Qatar's capacity to sustain peace amid such regional instability is credited to its integrated security strategies and cooperative efforts among state institutions.

The ranking reflects Qatar's commitment to combating crime, ensuring public safety, and aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainable development and societal well-being.

Qatar's performance in the GPI's Societal Safety and Security domain is particularly noteworthy, ranking ninth globally in 2023 and maintaining a strong position in 2025.

This domain measures factors such as violent crime rates, political instability, and perceptions of criminality, where Qatar excels due to its low crime rates and effective law enforcement.

The country's minimal involvement in domestic and international conflicts further bolsters its score in the Ongoing Conflict domain.

Additionally, Qatar's restrained approach to militarization, with limited military expenditure relative to GDP, contributes to its high peacefulness ranking.

Globally, the 2025 GPI reports a 0.36% decline in peacefulness, marking the 13th deterioration in 17 years, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and rising militarization in 108 countries.

Alarmingly, the report highlights that there are currently 59 active conflicts between countries, marking the highest number since the end of World War II and an increase of three from last year.

Iceland continues to lead as the most peaceful nation, followed by Ireland, Austria, New Zealand, and Switzerland, while Russia and Ukraine rank among the least peaceful.

Despite the global downturn, Qatar's consistent regional leadership and stable global ranking reflect its resilience, underpinned by high levels of Positive Peace-defined by IEP as the attitudes, institutions, and structures that sustain peaceful societies.

Qatar's success is not without challenges. The MENA region's geopolitical complexities, including rising tensions and economic impacts of global conflicts, pose risks.

However, Qatar's investments in diplomacy, mediation, and economic diversification have fortified its stability. Its hosting of international events, such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has further enhanced its global image as a secure and progressive nation.

Qatar's top ranking in the MENA region and its strong global position in the 2025 Global Peace Index highlight its commitment to fostering peace and security.

Through strategic governance and regional cooperation, Qatar continues to set a standard for stability in a turbulent world, offering a model for other nations aspiring to enhance their peacefulness.