HMC Launches Oncology Rehabilitation Framework To Enhance Quality Of Life For People Living With Cancer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In an advancement for cancer survivorship and holistic care in the country, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched the first of its kind Oncology Rehabilitation Framework.

With rising cancer prevalence and growing survivorship rates in Qatar, this national initiative is the result of collaborative leadership between the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) and the National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR).

The comprehensive, nationally driven oncology rehabilitation framework addresses the full spectrum of physical, psychological, and social challenges patients face throughout their cancer journey.

Grounded in international evidence and best practices, the framework reflects WHO Rehabilitation Interventions carefully adapted to Qatar's healthcare landscape and cultural context.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Geriatrics, Long Term and Home Care Services, and Lead of Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC emphasized the national importance of the initiative, stating:“This launch marks a turning point for cancer care in Qatar. We are shifting the paradigm-moving beyond survival to ensuring that patients live with dignity, function, and independence. In line with the National Health Strategy 2024 - 2030, rehabilitation is now recognized as an essential part of the patient journey.”

Dr. Mohamed Salem Al-Hassan, CEO and Medical Director of NCCCR added:“We are entering a new era of cancer services in Qatar-one that sees survivorship as a critical phase requiring multidisciplinary support. This framework establishes a structured, accessible, and compassionate model of care that supports every patient, each step of the way.”

The National Oncology Rehabilitation Framework represents a step forward in advancing HMC's strategic vision for integrated, high-quality care. It is fully aligned with the priorities National Health Strategy 2024 –2030 and contributes directly to the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 by enhancing population health, building system sustainability, and empowering local capabilities.

Globally, it reflects the principles of the WHO Rehabilitation 2030 Call for Action, promoting equitable, person-centered, and function-focused rehabilitation services as a core part of universal health coverage.

With this launch, Qatar affirms its commitment to ensuring that people affected by cancer are supported not only to survive-but to live fully, regain independence, and enjoy a meaningful quality of life beyond their diagnosis.