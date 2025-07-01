Pak's Human Rights Commission Raise Alarm Over Declining Democratic Standards

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, July 1 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) highlighted a significant decline in democratic standards in the country, fueled by increasing concerns over the“legitimacy of the general elections and the weakening of the parliamentary system”.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the HRCP launched its flagship annual report on the state of human rights in 2024 in Pakistan.

The report revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province endured significant casualties among civilians as well as law enforcement and security personnel in 2024 as a result of militancy, reflecting the region's deteriorating security environment. In the Kurram district of the province, the rights body stated that the sectarian violence and tribal rivalries also contributed to nearly 250 deaths, while the consequent closure of roads and supplies triggered a humanitarian crisis.

“The deterioration in democratic governance, civic freedoms and law and order raised serious concerns over the region's political and social stability. Data from the provincial police indicates that 77 people were charged with blasphemy and 49 people arrested, including one woman. However, the brutal lynching of a tourist in Swat, following an accusation of blasphemy, reflects an alarming rise in vigilantism nationwide”, read the report of the HRCP.

“The state's ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement ahead of a national jirga restricted civic space further. The report also recorded at least 105 new cases of enforced disappearances in the province, based on official data, prompting repeated judicial interventions,” it added.

The HRCP report further mentioned that legislative output remained limited, with only 30 bills introduced and 21 passed. It also stressed that the judiciary of Pakistan continued to face pressure, with more than 23,000 cases pending at the Peshawar High Court and a backlog exceeding 38,000-many involving contempt proceedings against political and policy actors.

The report documents persistent gender-based violence, including hundreds of cases of“domestic abuse, sexual assault, and honour killings.”

“Violence against children also surged, with scores of minors killed, assaulted or sexually abused, reflecting serious gaps in child protection. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained a key route for the deportation of Afghan nationals under the federal government's Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” said the report.

Additionally, the report pointed to“labour rights violations continuing unabated”, adding that at least 26 miners lost their lives due to hazardous working conditions and militant attacks, underscoring the ongoing risks faced by workers in extractive industries.

“A spate of kidnappings saw at least 30 labourers abducted by militants in separate incidents. Persistent wage issues were also reported across sectors, despite provincial pledges to raise the minimum wage. Environmental challenges intensified, with floods and torrential rains claiming over 100 lives and Peshawar ranking among the world's most polluted cities,” noted the report.