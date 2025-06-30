Ukrainian PM, Kenyan President Discuss Food Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Food security is an important issue. Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food stability. Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain and deliberately targeting our ports and grain storage facilities-actions that pose a direct threat not only to African nations, but to global food security as a whole,” Shmyhal noted.

The parties discussed practical steps to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya, including the drafting of an agreement on economic and trade collaboration, the advancement of agricultural processing, and the establishment of logistics and grain distribution hubs.

Special attention was devoted to education, in particular, the launch of academic exchange programs between higher education institutions.

“I emphasized Ukraine's openness to cooperation in digitalization, information technology, and the space sector,” Shmyhal wrote.

He expressed his gratitude to Kenya for its steadfast support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its firm adherence to the principles of the UN Charter.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook