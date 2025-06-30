Disney Cruise Rescue: Hero Dad's Brave Rescue After Daughter Falls Into Ocean
According to initial reports and passenger accounts, the girl fell from Deck 4, an area featuring a walking track lined with plexiglass safety barriers.
“A little girl fell overboard and her father jumped in to save her,” passenger Mary Ann Sutherland wrote in a Facebook post , adding,“apparently the dad sat her on the railing.”Father jumps after her
Passenger Kevin Furuta described the tense moment:“Her dad went in after her. Right after the incident, we heard on the loudspeaker, 'MOB [Man overboard] Port side!!' Thankfully, the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!”
The emergency announcement of“Mr. M.O.B.”-the code for“man overboard”-rang out over the ship's intercom, prompting crew members to launch a rescue operation.Rescued after 20 minutes in open water
The Daily Mail reported that the father was able to keep his daughter afloat for about 20 minutes in the ocean until Disney Cruise Line staff reached them with a lifeboat.
Video footage posted by passenger Janice Martin-Asuque showed the rescue boat approaching the pair in choppy seas before bringing them aboard.Also Read | Viral video: Drone rescues man trapped in floodwaters in Southern China Disney praises crew response
According to the Disney Dream Cruise Ship Facebook Group , the girl fell from the ship's fourth deck, prompting her father to jump in after her.
“We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes,” Disney said in a statement. "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”
Multiple passengers confirmed the incident occurred while the Disney Dream was sailing back to Fort Lauderdale following a four-night Bahamian itinerary.Investigation underway
The cause of the fall remains under investigation. Disney Cruise Line has not yet confirmed how the child ended up over the railing, which is designed to prevent such accidents.
Both the father and daughter were reportedly unharmed after the ordeal.Also Read | Indian Navy's INS Tabar rescues burning tanker in Gulf of Oman | See photos
