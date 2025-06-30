AWARD-WINNING EUROPA VILLAGE WINERIES & RESORT TO HOST ANNUAL WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL, GREAT TASTE OF EUROPA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Each year, we're more and more inspired to immerse guests in the rich culture of European wine and cuisine through The Great Taste of Europa," said Europa Village Director of Marketing & PR, Jason Maciel. "This event is centered around community – bringing friends and family together to connect over award-winning wines, rich cuisine, local art and entertainment – while also supporting local artisans and student chefs on the rise. We look forward to bringing a new set of talent and traditions to build on the beloved event that locals and travelers keep coming back to year after year."

Taking place across all three winery destinations at Europa Village – Bolero, C'est la Vie and Vienza – the festival will feature over 50 exquisite, award-winning European wines; regionally-inspired bites from countries like like France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Norway curated by Executive Chef Hany Ali; multiple beer and spirits tasting areas; and the opportunity to support local culinary talent. Great Taste of Europa supports the future of gastronomy through a philanthropic partnership that welcomes local culinary students to take part in the festival and showcase their talent alongside seasoned professionals. This year, a portion of ticket sales from The Great Taste of Europa will go towards two impactful causes: empowering the next generation of culinary talent through his local student programs, as well as supporting families in need through its partner, Mission Hope .

Tickets, which include all food and beverage tastings, are available for purchase here . Attendees must be 21+ to attend. Media assets can be found here .

About Europa Village Wineries & Resort

Europa Village is a multi-winery resort in the heart of Temecula Wine Country, inspired by the charm and character of old-world Europe. Nestled on 45 acres of rolling vineyards, this immersive destination brings the villages of Spain, France, and Italy to life through unique wines, delicious cuisine, unforgettable experiences, and European-style hospitality. Discover bold flavors at Bolero, tranquility at C'est la Vie, and rustic beauty at Vienza - all in one enchanting location. Whether you're sipping estate-grown wines, relaxing in a private casita, or exploring every quaint corner, Europa Village invites you to write your own story, one glass at a time.

