Cutting Edge Foot And Ankle Clinic Now Offers FDA-Cleared Laser Treatment For Toenail Fungus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville-Davidson, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic has introduced a new treatment for onychomycosis, more commonly known as toenail fungus. The clinic now offers the FDA-cleared PinPointe FootLaser, a noninvasive, drug-free laser therapy that has been clinically proven effective in treating this widespread and persistent condition.

Onychomycosis affects millions of Americans and can lead to thickened, brittle or discolored nails, often accompanied by discomfort, embarrassment and a decline in overall foot health. While many patients attempt topical solutions or oral medications, these options can be slow, ineffective or carry systemic side effects. The PinPointe FootLaser provides a modern, in-office alternative that targets the source of the infection beneath the nail plate without harming the surrounding skin or tissue.

Clinical studies show that 68 to 81 percent of patients treated with the PinPointe FootLaser saw visible improvement in nail clarity within six to 12 months following a single treatment session. Because toenails grow slowly, results emerge gradually. Early signs of improvement are often visible within three months, with full nail regrowth expected over the course of a year. For many patients, this leads to long-lasting cosmetic and functional improvements without the need for repeat treatments or oral medications.

The procedure takes 20 to 30 minutes and is typically well tolerated. Most patients describe the sensation as a mild warming or tingling. No anesthesia is needed, and patients can return to normal activities immediately after treatment. Unlike topical solutions that must be applied daily, the PinPointe laser requires no at-home maintenance, making it a convenient and low-hassle option for busy patients seeking fast and reliable relief.

This advanced treatment is part of the clinic's broader commitment to providing evidence-based, patient-centered foot care in a welcoming and professional environment. Each patient begins with a medical consultation and nail evaluation to determine whether laser therapy is appropriate. Following treatment, the clinic offers personalized guidance on hygiene and foot care to reduce the risk of reinfection and support healthy nail regrowth over time.

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, founder of Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic , has been recognized as one of the Top 3 Best Podiatrists in Nashville by ThreeBestRated. This honor, based on a rigorous 50-point inspection, includes factors such as patient reviews, clinic history, reputation, satisfaction, trust and cost. Dr. Lanier has earned this recognition four years in a row, reflecting her ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional care and staying at the forefront of treatment innovation in the field of podiatry.

"Our goal is to give patients the latest and most effective tools to restore both comfort and confidence in their feet," Dr. Lanier said. "The PinPointe laser is a powerful option for those who have struggled with toenail fungus and are ready for a treatment that works."

Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic serves patients across the greater Nashville area, offering a full range of podiatric services, including diabetic foot care, heel pain treatment, sports injury management and toenail restoration. The clinic is known for its focus on advanced technology, personalized treatment plans and compassionate care that prioritizes long-term wellness.

Toenail fungus is not just a cosmetic issue-it can interfere with daily life, limit footwear choices and lead to secondary infections if left untreated. Early intervention is key. Patients experiencing symptoms such as thick, yellow, or crumbling nails are encouraged to seek professional evaluation and take proactive steps toward treatment and recovery.

To learn more about the PinPointe FootLaser or to schedule a consultation, visit cefootandankle.com or call the clinic directly.



Nashville Location:

3443 Dickerson Pike, Suite 740

Nashville, TN 37207



Brentwood Location:

1001 Healthpark Drive, Suite 330

Brentwood, TN



Phone: (615) 866-9639

Website:

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

