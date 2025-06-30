Death Toll Of Journalists In Gaza Rises To 228 As Israeli Attacks Persist

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, June 30 (Petra) – The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Monday that the number of journalists killed since the beginning of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 228, following the death of photojournalist Ismail Abu Hatab.Abu Hatab, who worked with various media outlets and platforms, was reportedly killed in an Israeli attack amid what Gaza authorities continue to describe as a campaign of genocide against the Palestinian population in the besieged enclave.In a statement, the Government Media Office strongly condemned what it called the deliberate targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces. It urged the International Federation of Journalists and the Federation of Arab Journalists to denounce these "systematic crimes" against media professionals in Gaza.The statement also called on the international community, relevant media organizations, and press unions worldwide to speak out against the ongoing violations, pressure Israel to halt its attacks, and pursue legal accountability through international courts.It emphasized the need for urgent measures to end the mass killing and to protect journalists in the territory, many of whom have been working under increasingly dangerous conditions.The slain journalist, Ismail Abu Hatab, had previously held several international photographic exhibitions aimed at documenting and exposing the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.