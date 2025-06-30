Score Discounted Pantera Tickets For 2025 Tour With CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Score discounted Pantera 2025 tour tickets with CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets – lawn to VIP seats available!"Pantera's 2025 US Summer Amphitheater Tour brings heavy metal to life with hits like“Walk.” Score discounted tickets for all seats-lawn to VIP-at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10. Tour runs July 15–Sept 13, 2025, with Amon Amarth. Buy now!

Heavy metal legends Pantera are hitting the road for their 2025 US Summer Amphitheater Tour, delivering high-octane performances that honor the legacy of late founders Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Featuring Philip H. Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante, the tour promises electrifying shows with hits like“Walk” and“Cowboys from Hell.” Fans can score discounted tickets for all seating levels at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10. Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 tour dates, best seats, and how to save big.

Don't miss out – grab low-priced Pantera 2025 tickets now!

Why Pantera's 2025 Tour Is a Must for Metal Fans

Pantera's 2025 tour is a celebration of their iconic heavy metal legacy, blending raw energy with tributes to their groundbreaking albums like Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven. Joined by Swedish metal icons Amon Amarth and additional guest openers (to be announced), the tour kicks off on July 15, 2025, and runs through September 13, 2025, hitting over two dozen amphitheaters across the US. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to their groove-metal sound, CapitalCityTickets offers affordable tickets for every budget, from lawn seats to premium front-row spots, with extra savings using CITY10.

Pantera 2025 US Summer Amphitheater Tour Dates

The 2025 tour, produced by Live Nation, covers major US cities with the following confirmed dates and venues, based on the latest information from Pantera's official sources and ticketing platforms:

7/15/2025 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

7/17/2025 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

7/19/2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

7/20/2025 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

7/22/2025 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

7/25/2025 Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA

7/26/2025 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

7/28/2025 Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/29/2025 BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

7/31/2025 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

8/02/2025 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

8/03/2025 Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

8/06/2025 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

8/07/2025 Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

8/20/2025 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

8/22/2025 White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA

8/23/2025 Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

8/26/2025 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

8/27/2025 Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA

8/29/2025 T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

8/31/2025 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

9/02/2025 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX

9/03/2025 Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX

9/05/2025 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

9/06/2025 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

9/08/2025 Coca-Cola Amphitheater – Birmingham, AL

9/10/2025 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA

9/11/2025 Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

9/13/2025 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Note: Additional dates or changes may occur. Check CapitalCityTickets or Pantera's official website (pantera) for updates.

Cheapest Pantera tickets for 2025 available online – buy today!

Best Seats to Buy for Pantera's 2025 Tour

CapitalCityTickets offers a range of seating options to suit every fan's preferences and budget. Here are the best seating choices, with approximate price ranges (before CITY10 discount) and tips for each:

Front-Row/Orchestra Seats (Premium Experience)

Why Choose Them: Closest to the stage, offering an immersive view of Pantera's high-energy performance, including Zakk Wylde's blistering solos and Philip Anselmo's commanding presence.

Price Range: $200–$500+, depending on the venue (e.g., PNC Music Pavilion vs. smaller amphitheaters).

Best For: Die-hard fans wanting to feel the intensity up close.

Tip: Use CITY10 to save $20–$50 per ticket. Check venues like The Pavilion at Star Lake for front-row availability.

Lower-Level Reserved Seats (Best Value)

Why Choose Them: Located in sections 100–200, these seats provide excellent stage views at a more affordable price, balancing proximity and cost.

Price Range: $80–$200, with discounts via CITY10 reducing costs by $8–$20.

Best For: Fans seeking clear views without premium prices.

Tip: At venues like Riverbend Music Center, aim for sections 100–102 for centralized views. Browse CapitalCityTickets's interactive seating charts for the best spots.

Lawn/General Admission (Budget-Friendly)

Why Choose Them: Perfect for fans who prioritize atmosphere over proximity, lawn seats offer flexibility to stand, dance, or relax while enjoying Pantera's set.

Price Range: $30–$80, starting as low as $25 after CITY10 discount.

Best For: Budget-conscious fans or those attending with groups.

Tip: Arrive early at venues like Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre to secure a prime lawn spot. Note that lawn chairs are not permitted for Live Nation shows, but rentals are available.

VIP Packages (Ultimate Experience)

Why Choose Them: Include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and perks like early entry or VIP lounges, enhancing the concert experience.

Price Range: $300–$800+, with CITY10 saving $30–$80.

Best For: Fans wanting a luxurious, all-inclusive metal experience.

Tip: Check CapitalCityTickets for VIP availability at venues like Blossom Music Center, where packages may include meet-and-greets.

How to Save on Pantera 2025 Tour Tickets with CITY10

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted resale platform offering competitive prices, often below face value due to secondary market dynamics. Here's how to maximize your savings:

Use Promo Code CITY10: Apply at checkout to save 10% on all tickets, reducing costs by $3–$80 depending on seat type.

Compare Prices: Cross-check with platforms like Vivid Seats (tickets from $18 for some shows) or Ticketmaster to ensure the best deal.

Book Early or Wait Strategically: Presale tickets start February 25, 2025, via Live Nation or band fan clubs. If you miss presales, CapitalCityTickets offers great resale options post-general sale (February 28, 2025). Last-minute deals may appear closer to show dates, but popular venues may sell out.

Check Seating Charts: Use CapitalCityTickets's interactive charts to pick seats with optimal views, like mid-level sections at USANA Amphitheatre.

Secure Delivery: Enjoy instant mobile ticket delivery with a 100% buyer guarantee for peace of mind.

Get the best deals on 2025 Pantera concert tickets now!

What to Expect at a Pantera Concert

Pantera's 2025 shows will deliver high-energy sets lasting about 1.5–2 hours, featuring classics like“Mouth for War,”“I'm Broken,” and“Domination,” alongside tributes to Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. With Amon Amarth as support, expect a 3-hour metal extravaganza. Amphitheater venues enforce policies like clear bags (12”x6”x12” max) and no outside chairs for Live Nation shows, so check venue rules in advance.

Tips for the Best Concert Experience

Arrive Early: Secure parking and navigate entry at venues like PNC Music Pavilion, which may have specific gates for floor ticket holders.

Dress for Comfort: Amphitheaters like Fiddler's Green can get chilly at night, so bring layers.

Check Venue Policies: Review bag and item restrictions (e.g., no detachable-lens cameras) to avoid delays.

Engage with the Community: Join Pantera's fan club for presale access and tour updates via pantera.

Why Choose CpitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets offers a user-friendly platform, secure transactions, and a 100% buyer guarantee. With CITY10, you can save on all seating levels, from lawn to VIP, making it the go-to choice for budget-conscious metalheads. Prices start as low as $25 for lawn seats after discounts, compared to $40+ on Ticketmaster or $18+ on Vivid Seats for select shows.

Buy 2025 Pantera tickets now and save big!

Don't Miss Pantera's 2025 Tour

Pantera's 2025 US Summer Amphitheater Tour is a rare chance to experience heavy metal history live. From Burgettstown to West Palm Beach, secure your discounted tickets at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10. Browse all seating options, from affordable lawn tickets to premium VIP packages, and get ready to headbang to“Walk” and more. Act fast-popular shows like Denver's Fiddler's Green may sell out quickly!