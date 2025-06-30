Pool & Spa Heaters Perth Expands Services With Solar Pool Heating Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pool & Spa Heaters Perth now offers solar pool heating as a preferred Magen Heliocol supplier, expanding eco-friendly heating options in WA.

Perth, WA - June 30, 2025 - Pool & Spa Heaters Perth , a trusted name in pool temperature control across Western Australia, has announced the expansion of its services to include solar pool heating solutions.

With this strategic shift, the company has become an official preferred supplier of Magen Heliocol, a globally respected brand recognized for its innovative solar heating systems.

The announcement is set to make waves in Perth's residential and commercial pool market, offering eco-conscious homeowners a reliable, low-cost method to extend their swim season, without inflating energy bills.

A Game-Changer for Sustainable Pool Heating in Perth

As environmental concerns grow and energy costs rise, Perth pool owners are actively seeking cleaner, smarter alternatives to traditional heating systems.

Solar pool heating, long considered the most energy-efficient option, has gained momentum in recent years. Magen Heliocol's systems, in particular, are renowned for their exceptional performance and longevity, making them a natural choice for the Australian climate.

Scott Thomson, owner of Pool & Spa Heaters Perth, shared the motivation behind this exciting addition:

“Our mission has always been to deliver efficient, durable, and cost-effective heating solutions. By partnering with Magen Heliocol, we're not just offering another product, we're giving families an opportunity to enjoy their pools year-round in a way that's good for their wallet and the planet.”

The company's new solar offering is a major complement to its established reputation for high-quality Pool Heating installations and service.

Backed by Global Innovation and Local Expertise

Magen Heliocol, an international leader in solar technology, manufactures some of the most efficient and maintenance-free solar panels available today.

Their systems are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and can be installed on a variety of roof types, making them ideal for Perth's diverse housing landscape.

As a preferred supplier, Pool & Spa Heaters Perth is authorized to install and maintain Magen Heliocol systems across the metro area. The company's technicians have undergone advanced training to ensure flawless installation and continued performance.

This solar initiative sits alongside the business's established line of heating options, including Pool Heat Pumps and Pool Heaters for residential and commercial properties. Customers can now select from a comprehensive range of temperature control systems tailored to their preferences, pool size, energy usage, and long-term objectives.

About The Company

Pool & Spa Heaters Perth has served thousands of customers across Western Australia, earning a reputation for transparent service, top-tier products, and local accountability.

Based in Woodvale, the business operates with a hands-on approach, backed by over 15 years of field experience.

For more information or to request a custom solar pool heating quote, visit the official website at