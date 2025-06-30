Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi & Al Ain Leads Region With First Manthey Kit Installation On 911 GT3 RS

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The Manthey Performance Kit on the 911 GT3 RS (type 992) - Image Courtesy of Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Abu Dhabi, UAE - June 30, 2025 – In a first for the region, Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have installed the highly coveted Manthey Performance Kit on the 911 GT3 RS (type 992). This marks a key achievement in technical capability and high-performance service.

Developed by Manthey Racing in close collaboration with Porsche, the Manthey Performance Kit is a factory-approved set of upgrades designed to significantly enhance the track capability of Porsche GT vehicles while remaining fully road legal. The package improves aerodynamics, chassis responsiveness and overall driving dynamics, transforming an already exceptional sports car into an even more formidable performance machine.

“We are proud to be among the first Porsche Centres in the region to install the Manthey Performance Kit on the 911 GT3 RS,” said Patrick Wolfram, Aftersales Manager at Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.“This achievement reflects our team's technical expertise and our ongoing commitment to delivering motorsport-level performance with the precision and assurance of Porsche-certified installation. It demonstrates our dedication to bringing world-class enhancements to the local Porsche community.”

The Manthey Kit includes a comprehensive suite of aerodynamic enhancements that make the car immediately recognisable. At the front, a reworked spoiler lip with an enlarged wing profile, reinforced with carbon fibre elements. New wheel arch Gurney flaps and dive planes on either side of the bumper help increase downforce over the front axle.

The rear section features a carbon fibre shark fin, adapted from the World Sportscar Championship–winning 963, mounted on a lightweight carbon fibre rear window panel that is 25% lighter. Combined with a split carbon fibre DRS wing element, wider rear diffuser, and aerodisc wheel covers, these additions generate over 1,000kg of downforce at 285 km/h.

Additional upgrades include semi-active coil-over suspension with spring rates (30% front, 15% rear), racing brake pads, and steel-sheathed brake lines for vehicles equipped with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB). The enhancements elevate on-track performance and allow for aesthetic personalisation, making the car as visually distinct as it is dynamically capable.

All installations are carried out by Porsche-certified technicians, ensuring that customers benefit from the highest levels of quality, safety, and authenticity. The successful installation underscores Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain's position at the forefront of innovation, performance, and customer experience in the region.

