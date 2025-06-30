Binaytara Receives Murdock Trust Grant To Expand Cancer Care, Education And Research Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Murdock Trust is honored to support the growth of an organization closing such a critical gap between scientific research and treatment for patients, particularly those in rural or underserved areas," says Kim Newman, Senior Program Officer for Health & Environmental Stewardship at the Murdock Trust. "We are excited to see how this grant expands capacity within the organization, enabling innovative new treatments and impactful collaborations within our region and globally."

Binaytara awarded Murdock Trust grant to support creating the Binaytara Cancer Research Institute.

Binaytara stands at a pivotal moment of expansion. As the organization's programs in cancer care research, global oncology, and medical education grow in scope and scale, the need for sustained and diversified funding is greater than ever. The newly funded DoD position will play a critical role in designing and executing comprehensive fundraising strategies, cultivating long-term partnerships, and engaging with major donors to secure resources for the foundation's mission-driven work.

The grant is also a cornerstone investment in the Binaytara Cancer Research Institute, a soon-to-launch center dedicated to cancer care implementation science research. The institute will focus on closing the gap between scientific advances and their application in real-world settings, particularly in underserved communities where access to innovation is often delayed or limited.

"This grant allows us to propel our mission by hiring a top-notch researcher and development professional who can lead our efforts in implementation science," said Justin Marquart , Chief Development Officer at Binaytara. "There is a lot of support for basic science, but not enough emphasis on how we actually get those breakthroughs to the people who need them most. Our research institute will help close that gap, ensuring that the latest treatments, clinical trials, and best practices reach underserved patients faster and more effectively."

Dr. Binay Shah , President and Co-founder of Binaytara, added, "The Cancer Research Institute will focus on research that helps us identify creative solutions to real-world barriers to cancer care delivery in the United States and globally. I believe it will have a dramatic impact on patient care and, more broadly, on improving outcomes across our society."

The Director of Development will be a key member of Binaytara's leadership team, ensuring that the organization has the support it needs to sustain and grow its life-saving work. This grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust marks an exciting milestone in Binaytara's journey to eliminate cancer disparities and transform cancer care, one community at a time.

ABOUT BINAYTARA

Binaytara is a leader in global oncology dedicated to eliminating cancer disparities worldwide. As the largest organizer of hematology/oncology conferences in the United States, Binaytara educates thousands of doctors, oncologists, and hematologists, ensuring they stay updated on the latest advancements in cancer care.

Binaytara's impact extends across the globe. In India, they have partnered with the government to establish a transformative palliative care program in Madhya Pradesh. In Nepal, they operate the only cancer hospital in Madhesh Province in collaboration with local health organizations, offering cervical cancer screenings and comprehensive training for physicians and nurses. Additionally, Binaytara has spearheaded the creation of Nepal's first bone marrow transplant center in the capital city of Kathmandu. binaytara/

ABOUT M.J. MURDOCK CHARITABLE TRUST

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants, programs, initiatives, and convenings for nonprofit organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest-Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington-that seek to strengthen the region's educational, social, spiritual, and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. murdocktrust

