MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Fuso-Hino Merger: 4 Firms Collaborate for the Future of Commercial Vehicles

Toyota City, Japan, June 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - On June 10, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus (Mitsubishi Fuso) and Hino Motors (Hino) concluded definitive agreements for integration.

As part of the initiative, a holding company will be established with Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino as wholly owned subsidiaries, which is slated to commence operations in April 2026 with investment from Daimler Truck and Toyota as well. See the related link for more details.

The four firms agreed to collaborate based on a shared desire to create the future of commercial vehicles and will work together to address issues involving commercial vehicles, such as carbon neutrality and logistics efficiency.

Mitsubishi Fuso CEO Karl Deppen, who is slated to serve as the CEO of the new company, described it as a“daunting responsibility” and commented as follows.

CEO Deppen

We are combining our strengths to shape the future of the industry.

Combining these two trusted brands and their resources, capabilities, and expertise allows us to meet the transportation needs of the coming era more precisely than ever before.

Hino President Satoshi Ogiso also described this collaboration as a“once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

President Ogiso

As a leader in passenger vehicles, Toyota drives the future of mobility, while Daimler Truck, with its deep insight into the transportation industry, contributes its high technical capabilities as a top-class commercial vehicle company.

Powerful support from both of these companies will enable us to run the new company together with Mitsubishi Fuso, with whom we've long held a friendly rivalry throughout Japan and Asia.

Based on our shared desire to help build a more prosperous world through mobility, we will establish a system where the four firms leverage their individual strengths while working together.

A new step forward by the four firms toward the future of commercial vehicles. During the Q&A session at the end of the press conference, Yuta Tomikawa raised his hand to ask the following question.

“You said that the use of hydrogen in mobility must be accelerated to build the future of commercial vehicles, but the fact is that hydrogen infrastructure remains insufficient. Is there anything that collaboration between these four companies can do to address this issue?”

Watch the video to find out the answer.



Source: Toyota Motor CorporationSectors: Automotive