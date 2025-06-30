SS&C Blue Prism Recognized As A Gartner® Magic Quadranttm RPA Leader For The Seventh Consecutive Year

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C Blue Prism has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) .

“We're delighted SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the seventh year running,” said Bill Stone, CEO and Chairman of SS&C Technologies.“SS&C Blue Prism combines market-leading RPA and orchestration technologies with the latest artificial intelligence so organizations can tackle more complex tasks and dynamic business processes. We've scaled to more than 2,700 digital workers and AI agents across our own operations, resulting in over $200 million in annual savings. With SS&C leading the charge on deployment, customers can be confident in rolling out SS&C's automation solutions securely, effectively, and responsibly.”

More than 2,800 companies worldwide leverage SS&C Blue Prism for AI-powered automation, helping organizations deliver their desired business outcomes across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more.

Download a complimentary copy of the report here for a deeper dive into 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation.

With the right mix of proven technology, trusted partnerships, market-leading methodology and hands-on experience, SS&C Blue Prism helps highly regulated and complex businesses make agentic automation operational, not aspirational. Speak to an expert about SS&C's offering.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, By Arthur Villa, Saikat Ray, Melanie Alexander, Sachin Joshi, 24 June 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at .

