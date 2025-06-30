AURAK Leads UAE Universities In Eco‐Performance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as the top performer among universities in the United Arab Emirates, recording the lowest greenhouse gas emissions under its five‐year Sustainability Action Plan. Spanning 1.3 million‐1.6 million sq ft, the campus integrates a series of targeted initiatives aimed at deep energy and operational efficiency, positioning the university as a rising model of institutional sustainability.

Analysis of the latest greenhouse gas emissions report-conducted by consultancy ZeeDimension and commissioned by AURAK-shows that the university's per‐square‐foot emissions are significantly lower than those recorded at its regional peers. While most UAE universities report emissions averaging well above AURAK's baseline, AURAK's data reveal a markedly leaner carbon profile.

The SAP, first introduced two months ago by AURAK, outlines four strategic pillars: energy efficiency, green building practices, waste reduction, and sustainable transport. It incorporates a campus‐wide carbon accounting protocol which captures emissions across Scopes 1 and 2 and guides targeted improvements.

Central to this plan is the comprehensive carbon footprint assessment released in the 2023–24 academic year, offering a granular breakdown across departmental operations. The audit covers direct emissions from on‐site natural gas, heating systems and electricity consumption, as well as indirect emissions from purchased energy.

To complement its emissions strategy, AURAK has made sustained investments in renewable energy and building optimisation. The university is outfitting key structures with photovoltaic panels and energy‐efficient fixtures, whilst green retrofits in older buildings aim to reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent. Campus lighting and HVAC systems are being upgraded with advanced control mechanisms to ensure demand aligns tightly with need.

The SAP also sets mobility targets. Through improved cycling infrastructure and shuttle services, AURAK seeks to encourage a shift from private vehicle use-currently one of the heaviest emission categories-to carpooling and shared transport options. Meanwhile, student‐led campaigns promote behavioural shifts, including paper‐less administration and heightened waste‐segregation practices.

Operational transparency has been bolstered by annual emissions reporting, which helps track the university's progress. Although no absolute reduction target has been publicised yet, the benchmark established by the 2023‐24 footprint will inform future goal‐setting, with benchmarked scores compared across UAE institutions.

AURAK's leadership frames the SAP not simply as institutional compliance but as a beacon for wider UAE ambitions. The nation-wide commitment to environmental sustainability, encapsulated by national net‐zero aspirations by 2050, receives local reinforcement through campuses like AURAK.

Student representatives and faculty experts say sustainability is fast becoming a core academic and cultural value. A final‐year engineering student, speaking off‐record, noted that AURAK's eco‐projects are shaping curriculum components, enabling hands‐on learning in areas such as energy modelling and environmental design. External partners, from local municipalities to private sector sponsors, are being invited to collaborate on demonstration projects around renewable micro‐grids and green water systems.

Critics observe that while initial data are promising, the university must maintain momentum in addressing Scope 3 emissions-particularly those related to commuting, supply chains, and air travel. So far the SAP has kept its focus on Scopes 1 and 2, where control is feasible and data are robust. Yet full sustainability leadership demands broader engagement.

To sustain its momentum, AURAK has committed to delivering annual updates on its SAP outcomes, with transparent metrics across all four pillars. It is also preparing to engage in third‐party verification from accredited environmental auditors in the coming year to ensure credibile GHG reductions.

Governance at the university has shifted to integrate sustainability across departments. A cross‐functional sustainability committee now oversees project approval, while resource allocation for ecology efforts is embedded in annual budgeting cycles. The institution has also integrated Glasgow Accord benchmarks and UN Sustainable Development Goals into its programme reviews.

