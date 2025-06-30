403
Qatar Airways Resumes Operations In Iraq And Syria Returns To Full Flight Schedule In Lebanon, Jordan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has announced resumption of its full flight operations to Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.
On June 30, Qatar Airways resumed operations at five destinations in Iraq: 16 weekly flights to Baghdad International Airport, 10 weekly flights to Erbil International Airport, seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah International Airport and seven weekly flights to Basra International Airport.
The national airline will resume its daily service to Damascus on July 6. The service will be complemented by a double daily schedule that will begin on July 15.
From July 1, Qatar Airways will resume its full schedule to Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport and Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport.
Qatar Airways said it will increase its operations in Beirut from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.
The national carrier will increase its operations in Amman from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.
