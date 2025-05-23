Breaking Barriers, Inspiring, Action: Employ Prince George's (EPG) Youth Services Continues To Tackle Prevalent Issues Faced By Prince Georges County Youth With Fourth Career Takeover Community Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted by Prince George's County's own multi-talented, Autumn Joi Live, and energized by the latest sounds from celebrity DJ Little Bacon Bear, Career Takeover shattered the traditional job fair mold! With over 20 employers and resource partners, young residents were immersed in interactive displays, live demos, and hands-on activities designed to inspire and activate.

In collaboration with industry leaders and community organizations, the event also tackled real issues like mental health, PTSD, and educational setbacks-creating a space where opportunity meets support.

A highlight of the day was an address by District 8 County Council Member Edward Burroughs III, who offered words of encouragement as participants started on their career journeys.

Jennifer Ricks, Employ Prince George's, Director, Youth Services at Employ Prince George's, expressed gratitude, stating, "Our Youth Career Connections (YCC) and Knowledge Equals Youth Success (KEYS) team, along with career coaches, played a pivotal role in making this event impactful by providing support to the youth every step of the way."

Among the attendees was Donnell Dorsey, a 19-year-old recent graduate from Oxon Hill High School, who attended in his graduation regalia an hour after receiving his diploma, eager to explore opportunities. Brittany Glover, Employ Prince George's, Manager, Youth Services, commended Dorsey's dedication, emphasizing, "We're thrilled you joined us right after your graduation. Employers here are eager to hire individuals like you, and KEYS is dedicated to assisting youth aged 18-24 in achieving credentials, securing job placements, and enhancing career readiness." We applaud our YCC's Street team for attending this week's PGCPS graduations to get the word out about this event to graduation attendees.

Ricks, continued to express, "EPG is dedicated to breaking barriers for the Prince George's County youth. It empowers them to lead the way in their personal journeys, providing essential support. With 50 career coaches for middle and high school students, we aim to prepare and empower youth for graduation and beyond, offering guidance and incentives to help young adults enhance their skills and knowledge. Our mission is to ensure that the youth of Prince George's County are aware of the resources available to them, fostering a path to success."

Employ Prince George's Youth Services continues to make a significant impact on the youth and young adults in Prince George's County through their fourth successful Career Takeover event. The increased community support, growing youth interest, and tangible evidence of positive outcomes reflect the dedication and effectiveness of EPG in addressing the challenges faced by the county's youth.

The Youth Career Connections (YCC) program equips students from 6th grade through undergraduate studies with vital skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen career paths. By offering career readiness seminars covering resume building, interview techniques, workplace etiquette, and more, YCC ensures students are prepared for success. Participants also benefit from career exploration, soft skills development, real-world exposure, paid work experience, access to career fairs, and employment opportunities, all aimed at fostering their professional growth.

The Knowledge Equals Youth Success (KEYS) program empowers young adults aged 18-24 with essential resources for competitiveness in today's job market. From skills assessments to career coaching, job readiness training, and supportive services like mentorship and career coaching, KEYS offers a comprehensive support system.

If you're a graduating high school senior or a young adult seeking opportunities, explore what YCC and KEYS have to offer at pgccareers to kickstart your career journey today!

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

The Prince George's County American Job Center Community Network is a collaborative network operated by Employ Prince George's, connecting jobseekers to training and employment opportunities across Prince George's County, Maryland. Leveraging the core principle of PARTNERSHIP, the network combines government funding with community resources to provide high-quality career services, education, and training to empower individuals in the county.

