Amazon Sellers Missing Key PPC Opportunities As Prime Day 2025 Approaches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Many Amazon sellers face rising ad costs and lower ROI. intelliRANK's new PPC Growth Plan identifies waste and strategy gaps before Prime Day 2025

- intelliRANK Strategy TeamMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Amazon Prime Day nears, sellers across the marketplace face increasing pressure to outperform competitors and secure visibility in a crowded advertising space. However, recent campaign analysis shows that a significant number of sellers are unknowingly overspending on pay-per-click (PPC) advertising-missing out on high-converting traffic due to unoptimized campaign structures, irrelevant keyword targeting, and inefficient bidding strategies.To address this critical gap, intelliRANK ( ), an Amazon-focused advertising and marketing agency, has launched a free PPC Growth Plan that identifies specific areas where ad spend is being wasted and offers personalized PPC plan for Amazon sellers to capture Prime Day traffic before it peaks.“This plan doesn't guess-it reveals what's broken, what's missing, and how sellers can turn lost spend into performance,” said a strategist from intelliRANK.“During Prime Day, every click matters. This is the time to act with clarity.”Key Insights from the PPC Growth Plan Include:- Keywords that are generating high costs but low conversions- Missed high-intent keyword opportunities competitors are leveraging- Gaps in bidding strategies that affect visibility on key placements- Underperforming campaign structures and how to fix them- A custom roadmap for Amazon PPC optimization based on each seller's catalog and dataWith cost-per-click trends already rising ahead of Prime Day, intelliRANK's internal data indicates that many sellers are spending 30–40% more than necessary-while their competitors capitalize on Prime Day advertising strategy consultation and smarter budget allocation.The PPC Growth Plan is designed to give sellers immediate clarity and actionable insights they can implement before the promotional period begins. The plan includes a full audit, custom analysis, and a simplified action plan tailored to the brand's category, competition, and goals.Why Now Matters:With Prime Day officially set for July 8–11, 2025, sellers have limited time to fix ad inefficiencies before competition and click costs spike. Prime Day represents one of the highest-traffic events of the year for Amazon sellers. Sellers who wait until the last minute to adjust their PPC approach risk losing momentum-and the chance to convert intent-rich shoppers ready to purchase.“Every year, we see sellers miss five and six figures in potential sales because their ads simply weren't aligned with buyer demand,” the intelliRANK strategist added.“This plan helps them fix that before it's too late.”Availability:The PPC Growth Plan is being offered free of charge for a limited time. Interested Amazon sellers can request their plan by scheduling a short call via intelliRANK's growth plan scheduling link.The call includes an account review, campaign diagnosis, and delivery of the customized growth plan-all designed to help sellers take immediate action and optimize Amazon ads before Prime Day.📅 Deadline: This offer will close shortly before Prime Day to ensure time for execution.🔗 Learn more or book a call to receive the free PPC Growth Plan:

Larisa Herbai

intelliRANK

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.