BAM KAZAM OPENS AT AMERICAN DREAM

With more than a dozen cinematic game rooms, Bam Kazam transforms players into the heroes of their own high-stakes adventure stories. The attraction fuses Hollywood-grade set design, cutting-edge special effects, and physical & mental challenges, redefining what it means to "go out and play."

"We're not just opening another attraction - we're launching an entirely new entertainment category," said Victor Blake. "Imagine stepping into your favorite action movie, where every choice matters and every room pushes you to the edge. That's the Bam Kazam experience."

The massive complex allows guests unprecedented freedom to explore at their own pace, discovering unique worlds behind every door. From dodging ancient temple mechanisms and commanding a malfunctioning space station to competing in an electrifying game show arena, each room delivers heart-pounding challenges that test both physical prowess and mental agility.

Designed for groups of 2–6, the experience is ideal for thrill-seekers, gamers, families, and team outings. Players must be 14+ to play without an adult.

20% off for groups of four or more

First 500 guests entered to win Founding Adventurer annual passes Behind-the-scenes VIP tours with the creators

Bam Kazam is a first-of-its-kind adventure arcade that merges the puzzle-solving excitement of escape rooms with the physical energy of challenge courses and the visual spectacle of Hollywood film sets. Designed for groups of 2–6 players, each location features a collection of cinematic game rooms where guests become the heroes of their own immersive stories - from high-tech game shows to ancient tombs and futuristic disasters.

The brand launched its flagship location in Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by its massive second venue at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. A third location is opening in Houston, Texas, continuing Bam Kazam's mission to reinvent how we play. For more information, visit

