Surcheros Celebrates Midyear Growth, Plans 10 New Units By End Of 2025

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, continues to grow its footprint across the Southeast, most recently expanding into South Carolina and Tennessee. After opening nine new locations in 2024, the Fresh-Mex brand has already debuted six locations in 2025, with plans to open at least four additional restaurants by year's end.“The strong turnout in our new markets, as well as our legacy markets, shows the growing popularity of Surcheros,” said Jake Philpotts , Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Relations at Surcheros.“We are experiencing remarkable enthusiasm for our fresh, customizable menu and the warm, welcoming atmosphere we aim to create. The community has embraced us with open arms, and we're thrilled to continue expanding in these markets and beyond.”The brand continues its momentum with the recent grand opening in Bainbridge, Georgia, and upcoming expansions in the greater Nashville area, including Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet. Growth will also continue in Columbus, Georgia and Surcheros is set to enter new territory in Gainesville, Florida. These new locations are part of a broader growth strategy focused on high-potential Southeastern markets where demand for quality, customizable Tex-Mex is on the rise.At the halfway point of the year, Surcheros has achieved over 25% systemwide sales growth year-over-year, a reflection of strong operational performance and the brand's ability to deliver in both new and existing markets. Growth has been fueled by investments in operational enhancements, a streamlined build-out process, and focused local marketing, all designed to optimize performance and support development.“Our midyear progress highlights the results of our efforts to support our franchise and corporate partners and simplify the development process,” said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros.“We are proud to see Surcheros thriving in more communities and look forward to even more growth in the months ahead.”Surcheros continues to attract multi-unit operators with its franchise model, which focuses on operational efficiency, scalability, and a streamlined build-out process. These improvements allow franchisees to open locations faster without sacrificing quality, helping the brand maintain its momentum across both new and existing markets.Surcheros has opened new restaurants across multiple markets, bringing its total footprint to 40 locations systemwide. As Surcheros accelerates its expansion, the brand remains committed to delivering fresh, customizable meals paired with genuine Southern hospitality. Guests can look forward to enjoying the signature flavors and welcoming atmosphere that have become synonymous with the Surcheros experience.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow them on social media at @Surcheros.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth.Each meal is custom made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

