Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of MREL Requirements


2025-06-30 12:01:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ayvens has received the notification by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Resolution (ACPR), implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board on the Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirements applicable from 31 December 2026.

The total MREL requirement amounts to 19.95% of the Ayvens Group's RWA, to which the CBR1 must be added, and 5.91% of the Ayvens Group's leverage ratio exposure.

Ayvens, being a non-resolution entity within the Societe Generale resolution group, intends to increase its eligible liabilities to meet the requirement on a consolidated basis by raising intragroup Senior Non-Preferred debt.

About Ayvens
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com


Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...


1Combined Buffer Requirement of 3.42% as at 31 March 2025


Attachment

  • 2025 06 30 Notification of MREL requirements

MENAFN30062025004107003653ID1109742424

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search