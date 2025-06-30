Notification Of MREL Requirements

The total MREL requirement amounts to 19.95% of the Ayvens Group's RWA, to which the CBR1 must be added, and 5.91% of the Ayvens Group's leverage ratio exposure.

Ayvens, being a non-resolution entity within the Societe Generale resolution group, intends to increase its eligible liabilities to meet the requirement on a consolidated basis by raising intragroup Senior Non-Preferred debt.