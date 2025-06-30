Transcribeglass Places Multiple Follow-On Orders For Vuzix Z100 Smart Glasses

– AI-driven speech to text wearable transcription enhances accessibility for the deaf or hard of hearing, delivering real-time closed captions in nearly any environment



ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI ) ("Vuzix" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality (AR) technology today announced that TranscribeGlass , a Connecticut-based company specializing in real-time speech-to-text transcription solutions, is continuing to place follow-on orders for Vuzix Z100 smart glasses to support increasing demand for its AI-powered real-time transcription service.

TranscribeGlass is built to improve accessibility for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing by using AI to deliver real-time speech-to-text transcription with latency under 300 milliseconds, ensuring rapid and reliable captioning. The device connects via Bluetooth to a user's existing smartphone or tablet and performs effectively in both quiet and noisy environments. Advanced speaker identification further enhances usability, making it easier to follow conversations in group settings.

"These follow-on orders reflect the strong market response we've received since our solution launch," said Madhav Lavakare, Founder and CEO of TranscribeGlass. "TranscribeGlass empowers individuals with hearing impairments by delivering real-time closed captions directly into their field of view, fundamentally improving accessibility and communication. With growing demand for our solution, the Vuzix Z100 enables us to offer a seamless, all-day wearable experience that's accelerating adoption and expanding our impact."

"Vuzix Z100 smart glasses offer a perfect foundation for TranscribeGlass's advanced AI transcription technology," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "By working together, we aim to accelerate the use and development of smart eyewear, further solidifying Vuzix' position at the forefront of AI-driven wearable tech."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI ) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship. expectations of continuing further product orders, and other future business opportunities with TranscribeGlass and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at or ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

