Fortinet Named A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Enterprise Wired And Wireless LAN Infrastructure For The Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fortinet wired and WLAN solutions have long been integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivering a proven, AI-powered platform that converges networking and security to reduce complexity, mitigate cyber risk, lower costs, and improve performance

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second year in a row.

Fortinet believes this recognition reflects the strength of its industry-leading secure LAN edge portfolio, including secure networking solutions such as FortiSwitch and FortiAP . The portfolio is fully integrated with the Fortinet Security Fabric and powered by a single operating system, FortiOS , to deliver converged networking and security.

“Unlike traditional networking solutions that bolt security on after the fact, the Fortinet wired and wireless LAN portfolio was developed from the ground up with built-in AI-powered security and AI-assisted network operations. This convergence enables customers to simplify operations, improve performance, and extend security from IT into OT environments. We believe this is what continues to set Fortinet apart and make us a leader in this market,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, at Fortinet.

The Fortinet Secure LAN Edge portfolio addresses evolving customer needs and delivers key benefits, including:



Pervasive, built-in security at the LAN edge to reduce cyber risk : Customers can deploy intuitive architectures with integrated security and AI-assisted management via FortiAI . Fortinet's simplified licensing model avoids the complexity of managing multiple add-on subscriptions.

Stronger IT and OT convergence through a unified platform: As organizations demand more of their networks while navigating staffing shortages and the cybersecurity skills gap , it becomes increasingly difficult for limited staff to maintain and secure their networks. Fortinet reduces this burden with a single platform approach that minimizes misconfigurations, eases day-to-day operations, and delivers AI-driven insights across Fortinet's wired and wireless LAN solutions. Consistent capabilities and intuitive licensing to reduce cost and complexity: Fortinet's wired and wireless LAN solutions provide enterprise-grade flexibility without trade-offs, reducing network risk and simplifying operations without inflating costs.



These capabilities are all delivered through a single operating system, FortiOS, which powers the Fortinet Security Fabric across the networking and security domains.

Customer Recognition

Fortinet has also been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure as a Customers' Choice for the seventh consecutive time.

“One of the big reasons we chose Fortinet is that their networking tools are built from the ground up with security in mind... With the Fortinet solutions, our network speed has been amazing. We used to receive frequent performance-related complaints from end-users, but we have heard zero complaints since we deployed the Fortinet networking solutions.”

Ed O'Kelley, Vice President of IT, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee



“FortiAPs have better availability than their competitors and easier, single-pane-of-glass management. We considered an unmanaged AP, but when we realized how tightly FortiAP integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the decision was a nobrainer. We expect the FortiSwitches and FortiAPs to work together to paint a very complete security picture for our team.”

Scott Scherer, Chief Information Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc.



About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

