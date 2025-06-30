Fhlbank Topeka Releases Annual Impact Report

Report Outlines FHLBank's Community-building Efforts in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kan., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Topeka released its 2024 Corporate Impact report today. The report highlights FHLBank's community-building efforts throughout its district in partnership with its 660 member financial institutions. The report features quotes and stories from members and other partners on the importance of FHLBank Topeka to their communities.

"We are proud to partner with our financial institution members across the Tenth District to make an impact in their communities," said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO. "Through FHLBank Topeka's liquidity products, mortgage programs and housing and community development programs, we continue to support homeowners, renters, small business owners and farmers across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma – making significant strides throughout 2024 and moving forward."

Highlights of FHLBank Topeka's 2024 Impact Report include:



93% of its member banks have less than $1.461 billion in assets, which is the highest percentage of smaller institutions at any FHLBank.

In support of its liquidity mission, FHLBank Topeka had $41.7 billion in advances outstanding to members. Members' communities were also supported by the $8.9 billion in outstanding unpaid principal of mortgage loans held in portfolio and $7.5 billion in letters of credit outstanding. (All as of Dec. 31, 2024.)

The highest level in the FHLBank System of CFI collateral, including small business and farm loans as well as typical single-family loans, multifamily loans, HELOCs and mortgage-backed securities, is pledged to FHLBank Topeka, providing members with liquidity for those assets.

Nearly 99% of counties in FHLBank Topeka's district have been impacted by members' use of our affordable housing and community development programs, the Mortgage Partnership Finance Program and pledged collateral.

235 members used housing and community development funds to build their communities in 2024.

Homeowners and renters alike were supported with 1,308 households realizing the dream of homeownership and 1,699 AHP housing units were created or supported through FHLBank's programs.

Native American tribes and tribally designated entities received $5.3 million through the Native American Housing Initiatives Grants Program.

More than $41 million in grants were invested through the statutory commitment of 10% of net income with an additional $14 million in voluntary funds.

More than $1.4 million was donated to local, state or national nonprofits through charitable contributions in 2024.

52 local community project ideas submitted by members received a microgrant through FHLBank Topeka's #500forGood program to better their communities. 93% of FHLBank Topeka employees took part in a cultural event in 2024, with the highest attendance at an event highlighting AHP nonprofit partner, Eden Village.

The 2024 report is our third annual impact report. FHLBank Topeka expects to continue releasing this report each summer moving forward.

Please visit fhlbtopeka to read the full report.

About FHLBank Topeka:

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that accesses the capital markets to provide liquidity and funding for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. FHLBank Topeka is a strong, reliable source of liquidity for its 660 member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, who are members of its cooperative.

