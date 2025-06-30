Clark Pacific Breaks Ground On State-Of-The-Art Parking Structure At UC Berkeley, Delivering Single-Source Efficiency And Seismic Resilience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the architect of record, manufacturer, and general contractor, Clark Pacific is a single-source provider. Working with a single source provides UC Berkeley with the cost certainty and efficiency benefits of prefabrication, as well as the simplicity of a consolidated project team, resulting in accelerated project delivery. This project is one of several that Clark Pacific has completed on the University of California, Berkeley campus. A leader in prefabrication for higher education, Clark Pacific has deep expertise and a proven track record of successfully delivering design-driven prefabricated building systems.

"The new Bancroft Parking Structure represents a significant investment in our campus infrastructure, providing essential parking capacity while prioritizing safety, convenience and sustainability," said Seamus Wilmot, assistant vice chancellor and executive director of business operations at UC Berkeley. "Clark Pacific's integrated approach, longstanding partnership with the University and expertise have been invaluable throughout the design and planning phases, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration as we move into construction."

Clark Pacific collaborated closely with the University throughout the design process, ensuring that the structure seamlessly integrates with the campus environment and aligns with the institution's long-term strategic goals. The parking structure is engineered for exceptional seismic resilience, utilizing Clark Pacific's Precast Hybrid Moment Frame system. This advanced structural solution offers superior ductile behavior and enhanced energy dissipation during seismic events, aligning with the stringent seismic safety requirements of the University of California, Berkeley.

The parking structure is designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, with a clear roadmap to achieving Gold, reflecting a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. It also features provisions for a fully operational photovoltaic system and is equipped with seventy-two (EV) charging stalls on day one, with an additional sixty-six to be added as demand increases.

"We are thrilled to break ground on the new Bancroft Parking Structure and continue our work with UC Berkeley," said Robert Clark, co-CEO of Clark Pacific. "This project is a testament to UC Berkeley's forward-thinking approach and focus on seeking out construction methods, solutions and partners that deliver value, increase safety and set a new standard for environmentally conscious campus development. We're looking forward to providing UC Berkeley with a high-quality, future-ready parking structure that meets their evolving needs and the highest standards of safety and sustainability."

The project is slated for completion in August 2026. For more information, visit

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific is one of the nation's leading design-build manufacturers of prefabricated building systems. Driven to deliver better buildings, the company has paved the way for prefabrication in the marketplace, bridging the gap between manufacturing and construction to deliver high-quality, cost-effective buildings on budget and on time. Clark Pacific's approach provides owners and design-build teams with greater schedule and cost certainty, cleaner and safer jobsites, higher quality systems and more resilient structures than conventional construction. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Clark Pacific