Rocky Mountain MS Clinic Launches In Lehi To Address Critical Gaps In MS Care, Powered By Nira Medical

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new practice will expand access to specialized care for individuals with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and related neurological conditions across Utah County and the broader Intermountain West, bringing specialized MS care to a region where patients have long traveled hours - and even crossed state lines - to find support.

Until now, Utah County has had no MS specialist. Patients commuted from five surrounding states just to access care at Rocky Mountain MS Clinic's flagship downtown Salt Lake City location. With the launch of Rocky Mountain MS Clinic's Lehi location led by Dr. Yashma Patel, a fellowship-trained MS specialist with nearly 20 years of experience, Nira Medical is helping close a critical care gap for thousands across the Intermountain West. This expansion marks a significant milestone for RMMSC, which has proudly served the Intermountain West region for over 35 years. Known for its patient-centered approach and clinical excellence, RMMSC is committed to advancing the lives of those living with MS through cutting-edge care, compassion, and collaboration.

The 5,000-square-foot Lehi facility features:



8 state-of-the-art exam rooms tailored for MS and neuro care



12 infusion suites (private and semi-private) with scenic views of the Traverse Mountains



A clinical research center to expand access to innovative therapies

Dedicated community space for support groups, education, and wellness programs

"I'm honored to join Rocky Mountain MS Clinic, a nationally recognized leader in MS care and research. RMMSC has a well-earned reputation for clinical excellence and for bringing the latest therapies and resources to patients in a truly personalized way", said Dr. Yashma Patel, MD. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team so deeply committed to advancing MS care, and I look forward to serving the Lehi community with the same dedication and innovation that define this incredible clinic."

"For more than 35 years, our mission at Rocky Mountain MS Clinic has been to provide the highest quality care to individuals living with multiple sclerosis. While we've grown significantly over the decades, our priority has never changed: to deliver compassionate, cutting-edge treatment that empowers our patients", said John F. Foley, MD, Founder of Rocky Mountain MS Clinic . "The new Lehi location is an exciting step forward in that mission, and something we have always wanted to do – and can now with the support and scale of Nira Medical's platform. It allows us to better serve the Utah County region with a state-of-the-art facility that's not only more convenient for many of our patients but also reflects the same standard of excellence we're known for at our flagship clinic in Salt Lake City."

The opening of the Rocky Mountain MS Clinic in Lehi marks a major step forward in expanding access to high-quality MS care across Utah County and the broader Intermountain West. As the region's only dedicated MS specialty clinic, RMMSC brings much-needed expertise to an area historically underserved by neurologists. Supported by Nira Medical's national platform, this opening reflects a shared mission to deliver specialty care and access to the latest therapies to communities that have long lacked access.

A the same time, RMMSC continues to expand its clinical leadership at its flagship Salt Lake City location:



Dr. Daniel Orme, MD is a board-certified neurologist specializing in Multiple Sclerosis, Neuroimmunology, and Clinical Research. A Utah native and Cleveland Clinic–trained specialist, Dr. Orme is passionate about delivering personalized MS care, with a particular focus on aging populations.

Dr. Wade Steeves, MD is a board-certified neurologist with over 20 years of experience in treating Headache, Migraine, and Facial Pain. Nationally recognized in his field, Dr. Steeves brings advanced expertise to patients with complex neurological pain conditions.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit .

About Rocky Mountain MS Clinic

Rocky Mountain MS Clinic (RMMSC) is a nationally recognized leader in the diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing management of Multiple Sclerosis and related neurological conditions. With over 35 years of experience and recognition as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care by the National MS Society, RMMSC delivers compassionate, evidence-based care backed by advanced therapies and clinical research. From its flagship clinic in Salt Lake City to its new expansion in Lehi, RMMSC remains committed to serving patients across the Intermountain West with excellence, empathy, and innovation.

About Nira Medical

Nira Medical is the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent neurology platform, built by and for clinicians. The platform empowers neurologists by simplifying their workflows and supporting their ability to deliver exceptional care. Through community-rooted specialty clinics, Nira is expanding access to expert care, infusion services, and clinical research in underserved regions-introducing advanced treatments and enabling life-changing care where it's needed most. With a focus on multiple sclerosis, neuroimmunology, and complex neurological conditions, Nira is redefining what's possible in patient-centered neurology.

