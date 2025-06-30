Affordable Ceretone OTC Hearing Aids Now Available At Target Stores Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration brings five innovative Ceretone hearing aid models to Target customers nationwide:, and. The lineup addresses diverse hearing requirements and budget considerations across different consumer segments. Target stores will carry three models in-store, with two additional options available through Target .

A Hearing Aid for Everyone

Torch : Features tinnitus masking and superior audio quality powered by advanced chips commonly used in prescription hearing aids, combined with simple operation and comfortable wear for users seeking professional-grade performance, all at a fraction of the price. Price: $249.99

Style : Delivers excellent sound quality with a fashionable design that appeals to consumers who prioritize both aesthetics and functionality, representing the most affordable option in the lineup. Price: $99.99

Solid : Offers unique charging-while-drying functionality, large physical buttons designed for senior-friendly operation, and represents excellent value for budget-conscious consumers. Price: $199.99

Core One : The world's smallest and 99% invisible hearing aid with exceptional comfort and app control. The upgraded Core One Pro will be launched in July, with exciting new features to be revealed soon. Price: $329.99

Beacon : Ceretone's flagship behind-the-ear model with advanced self-fitting and streaming functions, delivering superior sound quality and seamless connectivity to your digital devices. Price: $599.99

Accessibility to Better Hearing

The company's proven track record in the retail hearing aid market has demonstrated strong consumer acceptance and paved the way for this exciting partnership with Target. "Our R&D team brings years of experience from the prescription hearing aid world, which gives us a real advantage in the OTC market," said Lincoln Lee, Ceretone's Product Director. "We're focused on delivering better performance and quality at lower costs - that's how we make sure our customers get more for less, so more Americans can access quality hearing solutions."

About Ceretone:

Founded by an engineer whose father experienced hearing loss due to the prohibitive cost and poor performance of available hearing aids, Ceretone was created to address these challenges for others. The company is driven to develop high-performance, affordable hearing aids that everyone can access.

