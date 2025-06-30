ALCHEMCO WELCOMES DYNAMIC NEW TANDEM TO LEAD MARKETING AND CREATIVE DIRECTION

Alchemco's Marketing Duo

Alchemco welcomes Guilherme Jacobs and Gabriel Costa to lead marketing and design, bringing fresh vision to strategy, storytelling, and visuals.

HENRICO, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco , a global leader in subsurface membrane waterproofing, proudly announces the newest additions to its growing team: Guilherme Jacobs, appointed as Marketing Manager, and Gabriel Costa, joining as Creatives and Design Specialist. This dynamic duo is set to drive Alchemco's brand vision forward, bringing a fresh perspective to our strategy, storytelling, and visual identity.Guilherme Jacobs is an accomplished creative director and video maker with over a decade of experience leading digital and video projects at one of Latin America's largest media companies. Always eager for new challenges, Guilherme will lead the marketing team at Alchemco, driving strategic initiatives and creative storytelling to position the company as a global leader in concrete waterproofing and protection solutions.Gabriel Costa complements this vision with a strong background in visual design for 8 years and has collaborated with both national and international companies, delivering standout work in motion design, 3D, branding, and digital art. Their work is rooted in creating compelling visual content that connectswith diverse stakeholders and strengthens brand equity.Together, this new marketing tandem will spearhead efforts to enhance Alchemco's market presence, deepen engagement with clients and partners, and support the company's mission to innovate in infrastructure preservation proactively.About Alchemco: Alchemco is a pioneering company specializing in advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. The company's bio-enzymatically modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world's most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems .For more information, visit

