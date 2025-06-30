Kazakhstan And Germany To Roll Out New Groundwater Info System
The system enables monitoring of groundwater conditions, creation of a water resources registry, cartographic visualization, generation of analytical data, real-time data acquisition from remote sources, including monitoring sensors, and information exchange with other organizations and subordinate institutions.
Moreover, the implementation of the Water Base system includes the transfer of computer and server equipment as well as adaptation services. GSIC representatives expressed their readiness to organize a demonstration for specialists from the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on how the information system operates.
“Digitalization should cover not only surface but also underground water resources. The National Hydrogeological Service is actively cooperating with colleagues from Uzbekistan and the German Society for International Cooperation to modernize groundwater management. Implementing the Water Base system will enhance monitoring and control of groundwater resources,” noted Bolat Bekniyaz.
The Water Base system is an information-analytical platform for monitoring the state of groundwater and managing water resources. It enables data collection from remote sensors, data storage, analysis, and visualization on maps. The system generates reports, detects anomalies, and allows for a rapid response to environmental risks.
