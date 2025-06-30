403
Zain KSA appoints Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan as Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Acting CEO, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective from July 1, 2025.
Eng. AlSadhan has held the position of the Acting CEO of Zain KSA since August 2024. He brings over 22 years of expertise in telecommunications and information technology. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief Business and Wholesale Officer of Zain KSA and led the B2B sector growth across the Company, positioning its portfolio of business solutions and services as a key enabler of the Kingdom’s digital business transformation. He also led Zain K’A’s strategic partnerships and stakeholder relations while driving the development of cutting-edge digital products and solutions.
Additionally, Eng. AlSadhan played a key role in the launch of Zain Cloud, supporting the digital transformation of Saudi Ar’bia’s public and private sectors in line with Saudi Visio’ 2030’s goal of building a fully integrated digital economy. He was also instrumental in developing a comprehensive digital ecosystem that brings together innovative telecom services and cloud solutions, underpinned by advanced 5G technologies. Additionally, he strengthened ’ain KSA’s business and wholesale operations, enhancing network capabilities through strategic investments aimed at meeting the full range of market demands in these segments.
Eng. AlSadhan also played a key role in advancing the enterprise sector by building Zain KSA’s integrated business services and solutions ecosystem. His efforts aligned with the Compa’y’s strategic objectives to support government entities in achieving their digital goals and to empower companies across various industries to grow, enhance their competitiveness locally and regionally, and stay ahead of the evolving business landscape.
Since joining Zain KSA in April 2016, Eng. Al-Sadhan has placed strategic partnerships at the heart of his approach. He contributed to developing a forward-looking strategy for long-term partnerships with government entities and leading global tech companies. This has enabled the swift introduction of cutting-edge technologies into the Kingdom, while also driving knowledge transfer and localization.
Before joining Zain KSA, Eng. AlSadhan held various leadership roles at prominent local and international telecom companies. He holds a Bach’lor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals, in addition to several professional certifications in leadership and information technology, as well as General Management Program certificate from InstitutéEuro’éen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD).
