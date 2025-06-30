NIDEK Inc. Completes Relocation Of U.S. Headquarters

The company moved into larger and newly renovated facilities in Texas to improve various aspects of its business

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NIDEK Inc. , a leading company in the U.S. eye care industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the relocation of its U.S. headquarters from San Jose, CA to The Colony, TX. The move into the newly renovated facilities enables the company to expand and optimize its operations, grow internal teams, and better serve its partners and customers across the United States.NIDEK Inc.'s relocation to Texas makes the company more centrally located within the United States, improving many aspects of the business. Company-wide communications become easier and more efficient, larger and modernized office and warehouse spaces enhance daily business operations, and the new location improves support and convenience for field employees, partners, and customers.“In 1982, we established the very first overseas subsidiary in Palo Alto, CA, and since then, USA has always been one of the most significant and influential markets for NIDEK. By this relocation, we are confident that we will deliver solutions to our customers more efficiently with strong unity and strengthen collaboration with our partners,” said Motoki Ozawa, President and CEO of NIDEK CO., LTDAbout NIDEKCelebrating over 50 years in the eye care industry, NIDEK proudly manufactures and offers a wide range of diagnostic and surgical equipment that improves patient outcomes and increases office efficiency. NIDEK designs its devices with simplicity, functionality, and reliability to assist you with your patients having anterior and posterior disorders or diseases including glaucoma, AMD, visual function, and other vision-impairing afflictions.

Theo Phan

NIDEK Inc.

+1 800-223-9044

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.