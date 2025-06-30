M2MMA Green Hill Sports Gloves

Dubai based M2MMA and iconic manufacturer Green Hill Sports Launch Groundbreaking 5 year Partnership to Redefine Combat Sports Through AI and Smart Equipment.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- M2MMA and Green Hill Sports Launch Groundbreaking Partnership to Redefine Combat Sports Through AI and Smart Equipment

A five-year collaboration marks a significant leap forward in athlete protection, data intelligence, and the global experience of combat sports.

M2MMA Holdings Ltd. (M2MMA), the international combat sports organization advancing athlete protection through artificial intelligence, has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Green Hill Sports Ltd. (Green Hill Sports), a global leader in professional combat sports equipment. This long-term agreement marks a new era in which real-time data, intelligent equipment, and live physiological feedback are integrated directly into the foundation of competitive sport.

Green Hill Sports will serve as the exclusive global manufacturer and supplier of M2MMA's official competition equipment and venue outfitting. The two companies will begin immediate development of protective gear embedded with microelectromechanical sensors and custom-designed chipsets. These components will continuously track force dynamics, biometric response, and impact acceleration at millisecond resolution, transmitting data wirelessly to M2MMA's proprietary analytics platform throughout training and live bouts.

The captured telemetry will not only enhance athlete monitoring in the moment, but will also feed directly into M2MMA's traumatic brain injury (TBI) database. This system is being developed as a longitudinal archive for tracking accumulated neurological stress and injury patterns over time, enabling early risk detection and providing deeper insight into long-term outcomes. The integration of this data into machine learning pipelines will support the development of predictive models tailored to the unique demands of combat athletes.

Audiences will experience a new level of visibility into the sport through live access to verified sensor data. Fight broadcasts will integrate real-time performance feedback and impact metrics, giving fans a scientifically accurate view of fatigue, pressure response, and technique. For the first time, audiences will see the physiological cost and precision behind every exchange in the cage, measured and displayed through objective data.

The partnership is anchored in Dubai, a city that consistently exceeds global benchmarks in execution and delivery. The operational integrity and pace of development available in Dubai create a unique advantage for innovation. The proximity between M2MMA and Green Hill allows for continuous development cycles, seamless testing environments, and real-world validation at an unmatched speed.

“This is not an equipment upgrade. It is the foundation of a fully integrated data infrastructure for combat sports,” said Jeff Robinson , CEO of M2MMA.“We are embedding intelligence into every layer of competition. The system we are building not only monitors but also provides actionable insights. It actively protects and enhances performance in real-time. What has surprised us most is the global reaction. Since early news of the system began circulating, we have had inbound interest from federations, performance institutes, and medical bodies from across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Everyone is asking how soon they can adopt or pilot this platform. It is clear that the demand for smarter athlete protection is global and urgent.”

Abid Jahangir, Director of Green Hill Sports, added,“Our role in this partnership goes beyond manufacturing. We are designing the next evolution of sport-integrated technology. This collaboration will deliver equipment that functions as a live extension of the athlete, providing insights that change how teams, physicians, and fans engage with every fight. The level of response we've already received from global organizations, including Olympic trainers, national sports agencies, and defense-related athletic programs, has been staggering. The appetite for intelligent safety systems is very real, and we are proud to be building the first infrastructure that meets that need at scale.”

While the initial deployment will focus on combat sports, M2MMA confirms its intention to expand the platform into other high-impact athletic domains. The sensor architecture and data infrastructure are engineered for adaptability, enabling the system to scale into various environments, including football, rugby, motorsport, and others, where head trauma and physical performance are critical concerns.

The collaboration also includes the buildout of a secure data system to store, organize, and analyze each athlete's evolving performance profile. These records will become a vital tool for injury prevention, individualized training models, and longitudinal health tracking. M2MMA and Green Hill are setting a new global standard where technology is not an enhancement to sport but an embedded pillar of its future.

About Green Hill Sports

Founded in 1965 by the late Jahangir Riaz, Green Hill Sports is a globally recognised leading manufacturer of combat‐sports equipment. The company's legacy includes official approvals from the International Boxing Association (IBA), International Judo Federation (IJF), International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), Fédération Internationale de Sambo (FIAS), and FIFA for select football products. Green Hill Sports has proudly supplied equipment to three consecutive Olympic Games-Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012-and today serves national federations, promotions, and athletes in over 120 countries.

Headquartered in Dubai's DIFC with manufacturing operations in Sialkot, Pakistan, Green Hill Sports is recognized for its exceptional combination of traditional hand-stitched quality, meticulous attention to detail, and trusted durability. The company continues to uphold a commitment to ethical sourcing, global service, and excellence in combat‐sports craftsmanship.

About M2MMA: M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable, while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB."

RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority owned by M2Bio Sciences, a publicly traded company listed on the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol MRES. Both RLAB and MRES are nearing completion of their Form 10 filings, with submissions expected shortly. The planned uplisting will enhance regulatory visibility and significantly increase investor awareness across both entities.

