Expana Appoints Michael Forman As Chief Technology Officer To Advance Long-Term Technology Strategies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Expana the world's leading agrifood price reporting agency and market information provider today announced the promotion of Michael Forman to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Forman joined Expana in March 2024, as the Vice President of Engineering. In his new role as CTO, Michael will join the organization's Senior Leadership Team, heading up Expana's technology initiatives and playing a key role in shaping the company's long-term strategy.

Prior to his positions at Expana Michael was the VP of Engineering at OakNorth Credit Intelligence and before that held a number of technical roles at Capital IQ and iLevel Solutions.

“We are thrilled to recognize Michael's contributions and excited to see him take on this expanded role,” said Spencer Wicks, Expana's CEO.“His exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and technical expertise are instrumental to our continued innovation and success.”

“He will be a great addition to our Senior Leadership Team and we look forward to him driving our innovation and technical excellence.”

About Expana

At Expana we provide critical market insights that empower our customers to make confident data-driven decisions. As the world's largest IOSCO assured agrifood PRA in the world, our intelligence spans over 30,000 price series and 1000+ price forecasts, supported by boots- on- the ground fundamental analysis, weather data and in-depth editorial content. We provide full supply chain visibility, helping our customers navigate volatility, optimize margins, and stay ahead of the market.

For more than 200 years, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. Our intelligence is integral to our customers' businesses and the entire supply chain. By partnering with Expana you will gain access to market intelligence delivering a more resilient, more transparent and more sustainable supply chain. Learn more at .



