Sonim Technologies Provides Update On Letter Of Intent For Reverse Takeover
Under the LOI, upon completion, Sonim shareholders will receive equity ownership in the combined company. While this equity ownership is currently valued at $17.5 million, Sonim shareholders will benefit from any future value appreciation of the combined entity.
This announcement reflects Sonim's commitment to transparency as the transaction progresses. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .
