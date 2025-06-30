Sonim Technologies Provides Update On Letter Of Intent For Reverse Takeover

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, today issued an update regarding the Letter of Intent (LOI) for a proposed reverse takeover (RTO), as originally announced via press release dated June 25, 2025 . The RTO is with a private US-based company (the "Target") that is building out Nvidia-based High-Performance Computing (HPC) AI factories to support the hyper growth of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Under the LOI, upon completion, Sonim shareholders will receive equity ownership in the combined company. While this equity ownership is currently valued at $17.5 million, Sonim shareholders will benefit from any future value appreciation of the combined entity.

This announcement reflects Sonim's commitment to transparency as the transaction progresses. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

