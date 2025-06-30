Zodiac Gold Expands Arthington Discovery With Broad Gold Intercepts
|Hole ID
| Easting
(WGS84)
| Northing
(WGS84)
| Elevation
(m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
| Depth
(m)
|ADD033
|323452
|722616
|65
|0
|-50
|161.10
|ADD034
|323335
|722622
|60
|12
|-50
|181.05
|ADD035
|323384
|722586
|60
|12
|-65
|243.70
|ADD036
|323530
|722562
|50
|12
|-50
|150.65
|ADD037
|323672
|722509
|58
|12
|-50
|149.45
|ADD038
|323723
|722434
|40
|12
|-50
|191.04
Table 2: Significant Intersections - ADD033 to ADD038
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Average Au
(g/t)
|ADD033
|11.6
|12.6
|1.00
|0.27
|ADD033
|16.9
|18
|1.10
|0.21
|ADD033
|34
|39
|5.00
|0.34
|ADD033
|42
|46.04
|4.04
|2.15
|Including
|44
|45
|1.00
|6.28
|ADD033
|49.5
|59
|9.50
|1.08
|Including
|53.31
|56.8
|3.49
|2.04
|ADD033
|68
|69
|1.00
|0.25
|ADD033
|71
|72
|1.00
|0.34
|ADD033
|76
|88
|12.00
|3.31
|Including
|78
|85
|7.00
|5.26
|Including
|81
|82
|1.00
|11.73
|ADD033
|92.62
|94.6
|1.98
|0.60
|ADD033
|97
|99.19
|2.19
|0.43
|ADD033
|109.75
|110.83
|1.08
|0.62
|ADD033
|122.8
|123.8
|1.00
|0.24
|ADD033
|135
|136
|1.00
|1.09
|ADD033
|142
|143
|1.00
|0.27
|ADD034
|44
|48
|4.00
|0.43
|ADD034
|57
|61
|4.00
|0.29
|ADD034
|74.45
|95
|20.55
|1.17
|Including
|76.75
|80
|3.25
|2.27
|Including
|84
|86
|2.00
|4.58
|ADD034
|98
|99
|1.00
|0.95
|ADD034
|113
|115
|2.00
|0.48
|ADD034
|123
|125
|2.00
|0.22
|ADD034
|128
|129
|1.00
|0.20
|ADD035
|15
|16
|1.00
|0.68
|ADD035
|38
|39
|1.00
|0.99
|ADD035
|75.34
|92.85
|17.51
|0.97*
|Including
|75.34
|78.92
|3.58
|2.56
|Including
|77.3
|78.92
|1.62
|4.27
|Including
|87.63
|92.85
|5.22
|1.12
|ADD035
|100
|101
|1.00
|0.23
|ADD035
|106
|108
|2.00
|0.34
|ADD035
|136
|143.6
|7.60
|0.44
|Including
|136.69
|137.7
|1.01
|1.15
|ADD036
|50.7
|54
|3.30
|0.38
|ADD036
|69.61
|81.05
|11.44
|0.98*
|Including
|69.61
|77.7
|8.09
|1.19
|Including
|73.33
|76.7
|3.37
|2.23
|ADD036
|111.2
|121
|9.80
|2.19*
|Including
|115.95
|121
|5.05
|4.00*
|Including
|115.95
|117.2
|1.25
|14.39
|ADD036
|120
|121
|1.00
|1.92
|ADD037
|37.95
|39.1
|1.15
|0.23
|ADD037
|41.3
|43.5
|2.2
|0.58
|ADD037
|45.86
|47
|1.14
|0.21
|ADD037
|49
|50
|1
|0.23
|ADD037
|56.37
|75.38
|19.01
|1.15*
|Including
|56.37
|60
|3.63
|3.41
|Including
|58
|60
|2
|5.1
|Including
|67
|69.43
|2.43
|2.16
|ADD037
|74.25
|75.38
|1.13
|0.29
|ADD037
|102.25
|103.38
|1.13
|0.35
|ADD037
|131
|133.22
|2.22
|1.11
|ADD038
|33
|34.99
|1.99
|0.4
|ADD038
|55
|56
|1
|0.26
|ADD038
|75.64
|89.75
|14.11
|0.98
|Including
|84.6
|88
|3.4
|2.24
|ADD038
|134.5
|138.5
|4
|0.34
|ADD038
|168
|171
|3
|0.6
Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.2 g/t Au with a minimum length of 1m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.2 g/t Au, except the intervals marked with an asterisk (*). Intervals marked with an asterisk in ADD035 and ADD036 include between 2.38 and 4.08 consecutive meters below 0.2 g/t Au, however these samples average at least 0.1 g/t Au suggesting the continuation of the mineralized envelope. The interval marked with an asterisk in ADD037 includes 3 consecutive meters below 0.2 g/t Au, however logging indicates the continuity of sheared amphibolite through the whole interval. Intervals are drilled rather than true thicknesses and it is estimated that true thicknesses for the intervals in ADD033 to ADD038 are approximately 70-90% of drilled thickness.
Drilling, Sampling and QA/QC Procedures
The drilling program at Arthington is being completed by a Fordia Eider 2000 diamond drill rig with HQ and NQ core diameter. Core recoveries for holes ADD033 to ADD038 were approaching 100% in fresh rock, where the vast majority of mineralization has been intersected. The easting, northing and elevation data shown in Table 1 have been recorded using handheld GPS only and will be surveyed by differential GPS at a later date.
Drill core was transported a short distance from the drill site to the Company's exploration camp at Arthington. After geological logging, the core was cut along the long axis using a diamond core saw, with half being sampled and half retained. Where the core was too soft for cutting (in the oxide zone), the core was split using a spatula. Core sampling was completed by Zodiac Gold's geological team, supervised by senior company personnel. All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to SGS Liberia in Monrovia for sample preparation (SGS method PRP87). Each sample was analyzed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by SGS Ghana (SGS method FAA505). All samples returning a grade over 10 g/t Au will be reanalyzed by 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (SGS method FAG505).
SGS Ghana is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for the methods described above. SGS Liberia is not an accredited laboratory but follows standard SGS sample preparation procedures. SGS is independent of Zodiac Gold. In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program is implemented by the Company, including the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates to ensure reliable assay results. Quality assurance and quality control data are monitored by the Company.
Qualified Person
Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.
About Zodiac Gold
Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment