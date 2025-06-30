V2X Awarded New Foreign Military Sales Contract Supporting Iraq's F-16 Program

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc., (NYSE: VVX ) has been awarded a new cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract to provide support services for the Iraq F-16 program.

The initial contract value is $118 million to support an immediate start with full definitization of the contract before the end of 2025. The full period of performance of the contract is expected to be five years.

The contract, awarded under the Foreign Military Sales program, includes comprehensive base operations, life support services, and other operations. Work will be performed at Martyr BG Ali Flaih Air Base in Iraq.

"This award is a testament to the strength of V2X's full-spectrum capabilities," said Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Mission Support at V2X. "We are honored to have been selected to deliver this critical strategic capability to the Iraqi Air Force in this high-stakes environment."

Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X added, "This award reflects our ability to leverage a broad portfolio of capabilities and our global footprint into larger and more strategic opportunities. Foreign military sales and international markets represent a significant and growing area of opportunity for V2X."

V2X brings decades of experience enabling complex missions from start to finish in global theaters across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED