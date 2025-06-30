403
Slovak President Urges EU to Resume Negotiations with Moscow
(MENAFN) Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has urged European Union countries to resume direct negotiations with Moscow, emphasizing that NATO military spending should prioritize national needs instead of being driven by fear of Russia.
“We need to start talking to the Russian Federation,” Pellegrini stated during an interview on television Sunday. “Let two or three leaders step up… for example, [Italian] Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.”
He also defended Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The encounter, which took place in Moscow in May during World War II Victory Day observances, sparked criticism from several Western nations. During their talks, the two leaders discussed Slovakia-Russia relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In addition, the president expressed his opposition to NATO’s calls for an accelerated military buildup.
“It should not be fear of Russia that drives us into rearmament. We ourselves must decide what strength and condition we want our armed forces to be in,” Pellegrini explained. He also pointed out that the defense industry is unprepared for large-scale procurement and noted that public sentiment on Russia differs across EU countries.
“Half of society may not even see Russia as a threat,” Pellegrini remarked.
Slovakia, together with Italy and the UK, has supported setting 2035 as the deadline to meet NATO's defense spending target of 5% of GDP.
Pellegrini also backed Prime Minister Fico's demand for guarantees on energy security before the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia is approved. He stressed that he saw no reason to oppose the measure if it aligned with Slovakia’s national interests.
Echoing Pellegrini's sentiments, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar also expressed doubts about resolving the Ukraine crisis through military means. Speaking to media, Blanar argued that peace can only be achieved through renewed dialogue with Moscow.
“Let us return to respect for international law and seek ways to communicate with the Russian Federation,” Blanar urged. He added that the West must find a way to engage with Russia and "perhaps even forgive everything that has happened."
Alongside Hungary, Slovakia has remained one of the few NATO members advocating for a reduction in tensions with Russia.
