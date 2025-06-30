Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EICASA Of ICAI, Kolkata Secures World Book Of Records Recognition For Hosting The Largest Ethics Lesson With 5,030 Participants

2025-06-30 07:08:31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 30th June, 2025: The Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students' Association (EICASA) of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Kolkata, West Bengal, India recognised by World Book of Records. For the largest ethics lesson on the Role of Ethics in the Accounting Profession and its Impact on Global Financial Transparency, involving 5,030 participants at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata, India, on 29 June 2025.

The achievement marked a monumental milestone in the journey of CA students, reaffirming the commitment of ICAI to foster ethical consciousness and global accountability in the profession.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan delivered an insightful address focusing on the role of ethical mentoring, equity in opportunity, and the relevance of systemic awareness in education and civic spaces. He also emphasized the evolving responsibilities of professionals in the context of media, AI, and social responsibility, reminding students that CSR is fundamentally about“doing well by doing good.”

The atmosphere intensified as the conference transitioned into its most awaited courtroom-styled engagement - the Board of Studies session.

Aaj Ki Adalat: Interaction with Board of Studies – Operations, ICAI:
In a session uniquely staged as a courtroom,“Aaj Ki Adalat” brought academic governance under the spotlight, as students posed candid questions to the Board of Studies – Operations. Presided over by CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Past President, ICAI, and featuring CA (Dr.) Rohit Ruwatia, Chairman, Board of Studies (Operations), ICAI and CA Sanjib Sanghi, Vice-Chairman, Board of Studies (Operations), ICAI the session addressed concerns ranging from syllabus structure and articleship to global opportunities and student life balance.
With transparency and conviction, the panel clarified misconceptions, reaffirmed ICAI's global standing, and highlighted student-centric initiatives that keep the CA journey dynamic and relevant. The interactive format fostered dialogue, trust, and applause from students, strengthening the bond between the Institute and its future professionals.

The session was a testament to the spirit of RRR Returns 2025 - to Reskill, Resolve, and Rejoice - upholding dialogue, reform, and accountability at the heart of the profession.

