Cippe To Organize Oil, Gas And Chemical Exhibition In Xinjiang, Along With Forum On Deep And Ultra-Deep E&P

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- 2025 Xinjiang International Petroleum & Chemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe Xinjiang) will be held on July 18-20, 2025 at Urumqi, Xinjiang, China.

Supported by China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, China Petroleum & Petrochemical Equipment Industry Association, Explosion-Proof Electrical Apparatus Branch of China Electrical Equipment Industry Association, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association, China University of Petroleum-Beijing at Karamay, cippe Xinjiang is expected to cover an exhibition space up to 40,000sqm, and gather 500+ exhibitors.

cippe is one of the world's leading brands for petroleum and petrochemical exhibitions, among them, cippe Beijing is the most well-known and has successfully held 25 editions. In this March, cippe Beijing had welcomed Gerab to showcase their seamless pipes and allied components, also the attendance of visitors from UAE, Iraq, Oman, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others, including companies such as United Energy, ADNOC, Aramco Asia, Qatar Lubricants & Petrochemicals, etc.

Xinjiang lies in the hinterland of the Eurasian continent and adjourns countries in central Asia, south and west Asia, functions as a key gate for China's opening up, as well as an important base for oil and gas, refining, and chemical development in China. The four major oilfields in Xinjiang, namely Xinjiang Oilfield, Tarim Oilfield, Northwest Oilfield, and Tuha Oilfield, among which, there are two listed as the top 10 oilfields in China. cippe Xinjiang, which debuted in 2023, is an event to bring together oil, gas and chemical industry players in Xinjiang and Northwest China.

CNOOC Energy Technology & Services (CenerTech), CNPC Xibu Drilling, XCMG, AECC GT, Anton, Dongfang Xianke, Haimo, Shenhua, Rushi, Vigor, Huaneng Cable, Shenwang Group, Yangshi Machinery, Maxwell Energy, INVT Electric, ZhongTe Vik Petroleum Machinery, Weima Pumps and others will showcase on cippe Xinjiang.

Concurrently, the Third China Deep and Ultra-Deep Oil and Gas Development Forum will be held on July 18, at the conference zone of the venue, which is based on the reservoir characteristics of oilfields in Xinjiang. Academician of the CAS and CAE, management and technical personnel from science and technology departments and research institutes of CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Tarim Oilfield, Huabei Oilfield, Tuha Oilfield, GWDC, Daqing Drilling, Beijing and Karamay campuses of China University of Petroleum, etc., will be invited to share.

