Herat Industrial Park Road Asphalt Project Begins

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The asphalt project for the road in the industrial park of western Herat province has commenced, with a total cost of nearly 51 million afghanis.

Maulvi Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, said at the inauguration ceremony that the improved security and transparency in the country have created a favorable environment for investment.

He urged traders and industrialists to fully seize this opportunity to generate employment for the people.

Praising the launch of the project, he also called on other traders and industrialists to contribute to the reconstruction, development and progress of the city and country through similar initiatives.

Meanwhile, Mufti Jamaluddin Masroor, the mayor of Guzara district, said the project, costing 50,996,000 afghanis, will be implemented along the Herat-Kandahar highway.

The road will span 2,800 meters in length and 9 meters in width and is expected to be completed within six months.

Naser Amin, head of Industries and Mines of Herat, emphasized the significance of this road, noting that half of the project's cost is being financed by industrialists.

He added that asphalting this route will improve transportation facilities and reduce wear and tear on both heavy and light vehicles.

Herat Industrial Park, currently one of the key economic hubs in western Afghanistan, hosts over 1,500 active factories across various sectors.

